Red Cross declares blood supply shortage in the US, and it has happened only two times in its 150 year history

The American Red Cross has officially declared a crisis level for the blood supply across the United States. It marks only the second time in the organization’s 150-year history that levels have plummeted this low.

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Dr Courtney Lawrence, who works with the American Red Cross, highlighted that we are currently in a tough spot because this crisis is hitting during the summer. This is typically a season where hospitals see a spike in demand. You can expect a higher need for blood transfusions during these months because there are more car accidents and more people spending time outdoors, which inevitably leads to more injuries.

The American Red Cross acts as the largest single blood supplier in the country, providing about 40% of the supply, and they are currently distributing about 3,500 more units than what is considered normal for this time of year. Lawrence mentioned that the organization is having to dip “very, very low into our blood inventory”.

One of the biggest challenges here is that blood is a perishable resource

Lawrence explained, “We don’t have the ability to stockpile blood super far in advance because blood does have a finite shelf life, it does expire”. Donated blood has to be used within 42 days because the blood cells naturally degrade over time. While every blood type is currently in high demand, O positive is especially needed right now.

Red Cross declares crisis over blood supply shortage in US for second time its history https://t.co/CcT3c3z0Dj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 29, 2026

The situation is getting so tight that hospitals are starting to evaluate their options. Lawrence noted that some hospitals have considered “whether they may need to divert patients to other trauma centres if they cannot keep enough blood on their shelves to be able to support emergencies”. This could have a real impact on routine operations if the trend does not turn around soon.

Several factors have combined to create this perfect storm. Extreme heat and wildfires have made things difficult, as high temperatures have made people more selective about when they go outside. Some facilities that planned to host blood drives have struggled to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for donors. On top of that, the Red Cross pointed to a unique situation involving “widespread food-borne illnesses” hitting the country, which appears to refer to the cyclosporiasis parasite.

This isn’t the first time we have seen a situation like this. The only other time the American Red Cross declared a blood supply crisis was in January 2022, during the COVID pandemic and a period of severe winter weather.

The issue is not strictly limited to the United States either. Blood supplies in Canada have also seen a decline of nearly 20% since the start of June. Canadian Blood Services reported that they have seen appointment numbers fall short by 1,500 to 2,500 each week over the last month and a half. They stated, “Over the past six weeks, appointments have fallen short by 1,500 to 2,500 each week, requiring a draw on existing inventory to meet patient needs”.

Unlike the situation in the US, the specific reason for the drop in donations in Canada remains unknown. Canadian Blood Services noted that while some seasonal decline is normal, the current appointment bookings have fallen well below typical summer patterns. They warned that “There are now limited days on hand of several blood types – levels that are not sustainable for patient care should this trend not reverse itself”.

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