Black New York woman said she’ll never give her money to a ‘homeless white man’ and claimed wealthy white people are the ‘real oppressors’

A New York woman’s opinion about giving money to white homeless men has come to light. She said that she’ll never give money to white men regardless of their circumstances. Apparently, she doesn’t “feel” anything for them, saying, “You are a white man in America,” so according to her, these people shouldn’t come to her, and instead, “shake” rich white people down because “they own the system.”

Recommended Videos

As reported by The Nerd Stash, this woman, whose TikTok username is @itsyagirlzoom, explained her views on the matter involving race. According to her, white men already benefit from the system in America, as they “own” it; that’s why they should expect help from wealthy white people instead of her. She made another claim that poor white people often become frustrated with immigrants and Black people, instead of wealthy white people.

She also appears to refer to the rich white people as “real oppressors.” In her TikTok, she reportedly said, “Don’t start acting indifferent whenever a rich white man comes around you cause you don’t wanna seem poor. No, shake them down because they did that to you.” The woman then claimed that rich white people “own” the system, and said, “Why are you coming to me? Go talk to the people responsible and leave me out of it.”

One of her viewers referred to her opinion as “racism”

This woman neither provided evidence to back her claims nor shared an unusual story involving the homeless. As her TikTok gained significant traction, garnering over 100,000 views, several shared their take on her opinion. Someone seemed to agree with her by saying, “I thought I was the only one that thought this way!!!” While another appeared to ask her to add “women” in the conversation as well, “THE WOMEN TOO!!! Cuz why are you in this situation.”

Apart from these, one of her viewers referred to the woman’s opinion as “racism.” They stated, “This is racism. It is! And I’m blk! Stop putting Yt people down. They are not all the same. Help ALL people. What if he’s a former veteran???” And to respond to them, the woman created a follow-up TikTok where she can be heard saying, “It’s not racism, it’s prejudice. I can’t be racist, sweetie. I am Black.”

In the follow-up, she can be seen explaining that she didn’t “make black and white,” claiming that it’s made by “people who get to pull the strings with it.” Her rant appears to continue in this clip, and no other TikTok of her replying to another comment was found. The woman doesn’t provide evidence to back her claims.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy