African American woman allegedly threatened to call ICE on a Mexican family, and it happened at a Texas back-to-school community event

A confrontation from the Back to School Community Block Party in Garland, Texas, has come to light. Apparently, during a disagreement with a Mexican mother, an African American woman allegedly threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on her family. According to the Daily Dot, neither party appeared to end the argument, as seen in the footage from “Angela Mendoza” reshared by @LongTimeHistory on Twitter/X.

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What reportedly happened is that this African American woman and the Mexican mother were standing in a line with their children during this back-to-school event. However, the African American is said to have accused another Mexican woman standing in the queue of bad-mouthing her in Spanish. To make things clear, it appears that the Mexican mother claimed that this other woman was actually talking to her instead of the African American woman.

Following this, the Mexican woman claimed, “She’s talking about she’s gonna call ICE on those Mexicans.” In response to her statement, the African American appeared to agree by reportedly saying, “I can and will.” It looks like the exchange of words between them continued, and the African American woman can be seen silent for a moment when the Mexican claimed, “I’m from here. And I am Mexican too, but I’m Mexican-American for your information.”

And the confrontation continued…

There’s no sign of an intense confrontation, but according to the footage, both parties continued to reply to each other. Later, they can be heard telling each other to stop talking, and then the Mexican woman reportedly said to the African American, “We’re at a kids’ event. Quiet! Be quiet already.” However, the African American then responded to the Mexican woman to be quiet instead. Following this, the Mexican woman can be seen turning her back on the African American.

Woman threatens to call ICE on Hispanic mother & kids—at back to school event.



"I can and will call ICE!" she yells.

"You're the Mexican in my country illegal!"



Woman filming explains:

"She said we just come to her country to get free stuff… mind you she's in the same line."… pic.twitter.com/jfNnyyLVUr — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 27, 2026

After this, the focus appeared to shift to the woman who was recording the confrontation. The African American seemed displeased as she claimed that it’s illegal for her to record. However, the woman behind the camera replied to her by saying it is not illegal because they are in a public place. She then explained what happened.

According to the woman who was recording, this confrontation began when a boy from the Mexican family allegedly got out of the line briefly, only for the African woman to claim that he can’t get his spot back, as he shouldn’t be in America. Following this claim, she allegedly threatened to call ICE on the Mexican family. The woman behind the camera didn’t provide any evidence to back this claim. No comments from the African American woman after this incident were found.

The identities of the people involved remain unknown, and the incident is not independently verified.

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