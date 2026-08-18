A group of seagulls successfully swiped an entire portion of fish and chips from a beachgoer, and the entire encounter is now viral on TikTok, Daily Dot reported. The video, which was posted by user @benitomottoh_, showcases exactly how quickly a seaside meal can disappear when you take your eyes off it for just a second. As of the time of publication, the clip has already racked up over 158,000 likes.

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In the video, Mottoh is seen sitting on a pebble beach with his takeaway meal. He prepares to enjoy his food, but a sudden gust of wind blows his plastic packaging away from him. Mottoh hesitates for a moment before deciding to get up and chase after the container. That tiny window of time is all the local wildlife needs to strike. A single gull approaches the unattended food, and it is joined by several others almost immediately. By the time Mottoh returns, the container is completely empty and the birds have flown away.

It is a tough lesson on seaside dining, but it is one that definitely resonates with people who have spent any time in coastal towns. The video sparked a lot of conversation online, with some viewers finding the situation hilarious while others could not believe how fast it happened. One user on X shared a clip of the incident and wrote, “I’m in absolute tears omg.”

The commenters started a debate about whether the man was just unlucky or if this was an entirely avoidable situation. One commenter noted, “I feel like he did that on purpose. Everyone knows what happens when you leave food unattended in an environment like that.” Another person joked about the birds, “They f—ed the man up.” A third viewer described the scene by saying the seagulls flying away looked as though they were ‘screaming’ with joy.

Seagull food theft is a well-documented issue across Britain, and local authorities are very familiar with these hungry birds. Fife Council advises that you should not leave food out for the gulls or drop scraps on the ground because easy access to food encourages them to gather in public spaces.

Dorset Council echoes this advice, noting that gulls frequently dive down to take food directly from people who are eating at beaches and harbors. They recommend that visitors play it safe by eating indoors or in protected spots instead of risking an encounter with the birds.

This behavior tends to become even more noticeable during the breeding season. Natural England has pointed out that herring gulls and lesser black-backed gulls can become quite aggressive when they are busy nesting and raising their chicks.

If you find yourself enjoying a meal by the ocean, you should definitely keep a close watch on your food. It is clear that these birds are experts at spotting an opening, and they will not hesitate to take advantage of it if you wander off. You really have to be vigilant if you want to keep your lunch to yourself. The caption on the original video, “The wait for my first chippy continues”, confirms that Mottoh certainly learned that the hard way.

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