TikToker shared her weeklong Jersey Shore vacation that costed $10,000. People are not sure whether it’s worth the five-figure price tag

A TikTok video highlighting a $10,000 price tag for a weeklong Jersey Shore vacation has sparked a massive debate online regarding whether the experience is actually worth the five-figure cost, Daily Dot reported. The creator, @cait.vogel, shared her perspective while standing outside of a rental property, and the video was later shared on X by @wakeupnj.

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The video features an on-screen caption that reads, “POV: you got $10K to spend a week at the Jersey Shore.” While the creator did not disclose the specific town, the size of the house, or how many people were splitting the bill, she painted a picture of a vacation that feels more like a chore. “Every year we pay $10,000 to come down to the Jersey Shore,” she says.

She continues, “These houses you rent, and you need to bring your own sheets, toilet paper, paper towels, no food. You got to bring your own coffee. Everything.” The frustration is clear when she concludes, “No parking. You need to walk to the beach (…) Basically, we’re paying $10,000 to camp.”

Many people on X were quick to jump in with their own takes

The consensus seems to be that she might be overpaying for a luxury experience she did not necessarily need. One user pointed out, “If she’s dropping $10k, she’s staying in some luxury digs.” This makes a lot of sense because standard rentals generally do not hit that price point unless you are looking for something massive or right on the water.

Paying $10K a year at the Jersey Shore for a week is nuts, even more crazy is having to walk blocks for that price to get to the beach



This lady says she's basically camping at this point and spending a small fortune pic.twitter.com/RYIg7f88BD — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) August 3, 2026

Another commenter who claims to visit the area regularly noted, “Well, she’s doing it wrong then cause she can get a 3 or 4 bedroom condo, with parking, across the street from the beach in the Crest for half that price. I do it every year.”

It is definitely interesting to see how different people approach their summer trips. Someone else mentioned, “Funny, I’m sitting in the house I rented for the week with my family of 6, and there’s only 1 house between the beach and [me]…. I didn’t spend half that for the week.” There is a strong feeling among some commenters that the creator was likely aiming for a specific aesthetic, with one person noting, “She had to have a MONSTER house for [Instagram].”

The conversation also shifted toward whether the Jersey Shore is losing its competitive edge compared to other vacation spots. A number of social media users shared that they have completely moved on to other destinations because they found better value elsewhere.

One person said, “I stopped going down for vacations. Last year I went to a beautiful all-inclusive resort for 7 days for cheaper than just the rental (not even including food and leisure) at the Jersey Shore.” Another added, “You can fly to (…) Mexico or the DR or Bahamas for half that.”

Rental prices at the Jersey Shore are notoriously tricky because they fluctuate so much depending on the location, the specific time of year, and the size of the property. While it is easy to see why a $10,000 bill for a week would be frustrating, it is clear that many other travelers are finding ways to make the trip work for significantly less. Whether you are a fan of the Shore or you would rather head to the Caribbean, it is a good reminder to always shop around before locking in a rental.

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