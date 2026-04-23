Kentucky woman signs up for a $186 mystery vacation offer on Groupon, and the deal ended up being surprisingly good

Booking a vacation is usually a massive hit to the wallet, especially when you start tallying up flights, hotels, and all those extra activities that make a trip worth taking. It’s pretty common to see travel costs climb into the thousands of dollars, so when I saw that one traveler decided to roll the dice on a $186 mystery vacation offer from Groupon, I was instantly intrigued. It sounds like a dream for anyone looking to save a buck, but as with most things that seem too good to be true, the reality involves a bit of mystery and a whole lot of fine print.

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The traveler, a TikToker named Rou, shared her experience in a video that has already racked up more than 757,000 views and was covered by BroBible. She explained that she and a friend decided to purchase the Groupon Mystery Getaway package, which promises to bundle both flights and hotel accommodations for a single low price.

The catch is that you have absolutely no idea where you’re going until about 72 hours after you complete your purchase. In her initial video, Rou expressed some serious hesitation, noting, “We’re so nervous because we don’t know if it’s a scam or not,” and adding, “A vacation for $186 just sounds insane.” She definitely wasn’t alone in that feeling, as she openly speculated that the whole thing might be poorly planned or just a bit too good to be true.

Once the 72-hour window passed, the Groupon travel agent reached out as promised to reveal the destination

It turned out the system had selected Atlanta for her, but Rou decided to turn that down since she and her friend had already visited the city. The agent then offered up Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando as alternatives. While she eventually settled on Orlando, it wasn’t exactly the dream destination she had in mind. “It’s still really fun, and I am excited, but I was hoping for something different. I was hoping for like Utah. I was hoping for Cali,” she said. “It is what it is.”

It’s important to remember that these deals often come with hidden costs that aren’t immediately obvious when you’re looking at that low sticker price. Rou pointed out in a follow-up video that there are extra fees to keep on your radar. She mentioned that the agent informed her of a $20 per night hotel fee, and there is also the possibility of an airport fee depending on the specific location you end up with.

She is currently scheduled to take her trip in mid-July, though she noted in an email that she is still waiting to find out exactly where she will be staying in Orlando. She explained, “I didn’t share specific preferences about the hotel, so I’m still waiting to see where I’ll be staying. They mentioned I’ll receive those details about 14 days before the trip.”

If you’re wondering if these mystery trips are actually a solid way to travel, you’ll find a pretty divided crowd online. Over on the r/Frugal subreddit, some travelers have shared glowing reviews of their experiences. One commenter noted, “My friends and I went on a 10 day trip to Turkey with groupon, flight and hotel as well as many tours were included. I thought it was an amazing deal, honestly,” adding that they even got upgraded at their hotels because they traveled during the off-season.

However, other travelers warn that the cheap entry price can lead to some expensive headaches later on. One user shared a story about using a Groupon getaway for their honeymoon, noting, “We still had to pay tax + tips, which were expensive,” and adding that once they arrived at their isolated resort, the cost of food was “ungodly expensive.”

The comments on Rou’s TikTok were just as split. Some viewers were happy with their experiences, with one saying, “I got Atlanta. Great flight and room. Little disappointing (location) but still had a blast!” Others were less than thrilled, with one viewer calling their experience a “nightmare” and urging others to “check your flights and the fine print.”

According to a Groupon spokesperson, the mystery vacation packages are protected by the company’s standard cancellation policy, meaning you can cancel for a refund as long as you haven’t redeemed your voucher yet. They told BroBible, “For many customers, the surprise is exactly what makes these trips so memorable. It’s less about controlling every detail, and more about discovering something new.” They also emphasized the importance of reading the fine print, stating, “We always encourage customers to review the full deal details before purchasing to ensure it’s the right fit for how they like to travel.”

If you do decide to jump into one of these mystery trips, keep in mind that the program includes flights and hotel stays at either a 3-star or 4-star level. You’ll need at least two people to book, and there is a surcharge for solo travelers. It’s definitely a unique way to travel if you aren’t picky about your destination and want to hand over the reins to someone else. Just make sure you’re prepared for the potential extra fees and the fact that your final itinerary might not be the one you were dreaming of.

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