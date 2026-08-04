DOJ is dropping charges against more Reflecting Pool vandalism suspects. One’s attorney says it ‘never should have been brought in the first place’

The Department of Justice moved to drop charges against more individuals accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool this past Monday, The Hill reported. This decision follows a similar move made just days prior regarding a case against a high-profile Olympic athlete. Court records indicate that U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro filed a nolle prosequi, effectively ending the prosecution for Cameron Theirs, Sophie Dennison-Gibby, and Justin Carreno.

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The legal fallout began after the Department of Justice accused these individuals, along with three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn, of destruction of property valued at less than $1,000. The situation for Hearn was particularly intense, as he was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of felony destruction of property that carried a potential 10-year prison sentence.

However, that case was dropped on Friday. In a significant shift, the office of the U.S. attorney blamed the contractor for the issues at the site, citing overspraying and delamination as the true culprits rather than the actions of the accused.

The personal impact of these legal proceedings has been substantial for those caught in the middle

David Benowitz, the attorney representing Carreno, stated that his client lost his job as a government contractor and suffered significant reputational damage. He noted that the charge “never should have been brought in the first place.” Similarly, Jamison Koehler, who served as defense lawyer for Dennison-Gibby, shared that his client was relieved to see the charges dropped, “but this was a horrible experience for her.”

The Justice Department moved to dismiss the criminal case against Olympian David Hearn, who they alleged damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool, acknowledging the damage to the pool "was the result of flawed installation by the contractor."



Read more at… pic.twitter.com/gOJCmxfLLd — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 31, 2026

Koehler also pointed out that his client “was then terrified to learn a couple days later that the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world, had said that she and others charged were sick people who faced jail time.” He added, “Can you imagine being singled out by the president?”

President Trump has maintained a firm stance on the situation, consistently labeling the damage to the Reflecting Pool as “a pure case of VANDALISM.” Following the decision to drop the charges, the president expressed his frustration on Monday, suggesting that Pirro “choked.”

Trump stated, “Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department.” He continued, “And I guess she choked. I don’t know what the hell happened.” These comments suggest a clear disagreement between the administration and the prosecutor regarding the handling of the case.

The context of these charges stems from earlier claims by the administration that the pool was damaged by vandals after it reopened following extensive renovations. Pirro had previously accused Hearn of peeling away sealant from the bottom of the pool with his bare hands.

During the announcement of the initial indictment against Hearn last month, Pirro indicated that more people would face charges related to the peeling of the American flag blue paint and the appearance of an algae bloom. She had noted at the time that the cases were under review, with some expected to be misdemeanors and others potentially classified as violations.

With these charges now dismissed, the focus has shifted toward the professional standing of the U.S. attorney. Pirro visited the White House on Monday, and her future with the administration remains a point of interest given her long-standing relationship with the president.

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