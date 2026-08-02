DOJ dropped Reflecting Pool vandalism case against former Olympian. Now Democrats are ripping into Trump administration for weaponizing DOJ

The Department of Justice moved to dismiss the felony destruction of property charge against former Olympian David Hearn. This decision followed a revelation that the damage to the Reflecting Pool was actually caused by a rushed and botched installation rather than the vandalism prosecutors originally alleged. It is a major shift in a case that previously saw Hearn indicted for allegedly ripping about two square feet of the pool liner in a forceful and violent manner.

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Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, maintained his innocence throughout the process and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He consistently argued that he left the pool in the same condition in which he found it. Even though the Justice Department now admits the structural failure stemmed from poor contracting work, the Trump administration is pushing back against this finding. The administration continues to insist that vandalism was the primary driver behind the botched multi-million dollar renovation.

Democrats view the dismissal as clear evidence that the administration is weaponizing the Justice Department for political ends, The Hill reported. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took to X to voice his frustration with the situation. “Another embarrassment to Donald Trump as he weaponizes the Justice Department to go after those he perceives to be his enemies — only to have to drop the charges,” Pritzker wrote.

This discrepancy has ignited a firestorm among Democrats

Senator Richard Blumenthal also weighed in on the implications of the case. He suggested that individuals who face such legal hurdles should have a path toward justice when the system is used against them. “Maliciously prosecuted clearly innocent people like David Hearn should have remedies against federal officials who unconscionably target them,” Blumenthal wrote on X.

To the shock of absolutely no one.



Another embarrassment to Donald Trump as he weaponizes the Justice Department to go after those he perceives to be his enemies — only to have to drop the charges. https://t.co/GZscUyMa0Y — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 1, 2026

The criticism intensified when Representative Ted Lieu targeted Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for continuing to promote the vandalism narrative. Lieu challenged Burgum directly regarding the public statements he made about the incident. “You are lying when it comes to Olympian David Hearn. The court filing from Trump’s own Justice Dept proves it,” Lieu said in response to Burgum.

Lieu added that the Justice Department’s own admission regarding the shoddy contracting work makes it necessary to question the credibility of the secretary’s previous claims. He further alleged that the entire prosecution was driven by a desire to cater to the President. In another post on X, he characterized the actions of interim Attorney General Todd Blanche as unethical.

“The only reason @TheJusticeDept charged Olympian David Hearn was to sooth trump’s fragile ego,” Lieu wrote. He went on to describe the actions of the department as radical and criminal behavior. Lieu concluded his thoughts on the matter by noting that “November is coming,” signaling that this controversy could become a significant talking point for voters in the upcoming midterm elections.

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