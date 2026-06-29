A mother captioned her toddler’s lunch ‘I love a happy chunky baby girl,’ but internet users and an expert claimed the portions were too large

A TikTok mother has sparked a wave of online criticism after sharing a video of the lunch she prepared for her 1-year-old toddler. According to Bored Panda, the clip posted by Autumn Paige Combs racked up 4.3 million views and prompted an infant nutrition expert to issue a warning about the meal. Combs, who feeds a family of six, regularly shares videos of her toddler daughter Aleigha’s meals with her 81.9K TikTok followers.

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In one video caption, she wrote “I love a happy chunky baby girl,” a phrase that drew its own wave of reactions online. The video in question was captioned “Plate my 1-year-old’s lunch with me, no groceries edition.” In it, she prepares pasta with red sauce for the child, followed by chicken nuggets and pizza rolls after Aleigha’s two-hour nap. Combs added a trigger warning in the video, noting she had not had time to make a grocery run, and mentioned she might give her daughter some fruit as well.

The portions drew immediate criticism. “So cruel,” one viewer wrote. “This makes me really sad for the child,” said another. “I’m 39 and I don’t eat that much for lunch and dinner combined,” a third commented. It was unclear from the video whether Aleigha actually consumed the full portions shown, with some viewers suggesting the amounts were intended to provoke reactions. Parenting decisions going viral and dividing the internet are nothing new online.

What the expert said

Dr. Janet Colson, who teaches Maternal and Child Nutrition at Middle Tennessee State University, said the meal had issues beyond just the portions. “The meal has ample protein, and sodium, and fat, but low in fiber and essential vitamins and minerals,” she said. She added that while the finger-food format made it easier for a toddler to feed herself, the red sauce on the pasta was a concern.

“If so, it’s packed with sodium, and the nutritional quality that was originally in the tomatoes has been processed away. Vitamin C is especially lost in the processing,” she explained. On the portion sizes, Colson said they appeared very large for a child that age, though she acknowledged it was possible the amounts were exaggerated for the video. More broadly, she warned about the pattern the meals could establish. “This type of food is establishing a life-long preference for processed foods,” she said.

“The flavor and texture of processed foods are very appealing to children.” Early exposure to these foods, she added, can influence eating habits well into adulthood, affecting portion sizes, cravings, and a person’s overall relationship with food. Colson was careful not to judge the situation without full context. She noted that Combs feeds a family of six and may have limited income or transportation, relying on shelf-stable and frozen foods available through food assistance programs.

She also pointed to a generational pattern. “Her generation of mothers was raised by mothers who lacked the knowledge and skills to prepare healthy meals from scratch,” she said. On the fruit comment at the end of the video, Colson added a caveat: “I hope she is not talking about fruit roll-ups as the fruit. So many parents consider them to be real fruits.” One occasional processed meal, she said, would not cause harm on its own.

“One meal like this each week will not harm a child,” she explained. The concern lies in consistency across the rest of the week.

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