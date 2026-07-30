The wife of an NFL assistant coach was allegedly shot by their own adult son, and days later the team’s head coach spoke about her at a briefing

Mia Bieniemy has been moved out of the intensive care unit and is showing steady improvement after being shot at her home last weekend. As reported by NBC News, the update came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who spoke with reporters at the team’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Reid shared the update while running through the team’s list of injured players.

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Mia, 57, was shot on Sunday at her home in Ashburn, Virginia, in the Washington, D.C. area. She is married to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Reid said she is “doing great, out of the ICU and making progress,” and added that the coaching staff has stayed in close contact with Eric Bieniemy, who has remained by his wife’s side.

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on July 26, 2026, at approximately 7:32 PM on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive. They found an adult female with multiple gunshot wounds, and Mia was reportedly able to call 911 herself during the emergency. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect allegedly used a .22-caliber Ruger, with the shooting causing injuries to her left forearm, left shoulder, and chest.

Mia’s own adult son is now facing serious felony charges over the shooting

The couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, was arrested and booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. He is currently being held without bond, with his next court date scheduled for August 31.

NEW: Andy Reid just gave an update on Mia Bieniemy.



“She’s doing better, great from where she was. Out of the ICU unit and making progress.”



Mia was shot Sunday. Reid says Eric Bieniemy is still with her as she recovers. @kmbc pic.twitter.com/PQimaLAYSQ — Eric Graves (@EricGravesKMBC) July 29, 2026

Authorities have described the shooting as a domestic disturbance and have not released a specific motive, adding that there is no believed threat to the public. The case unfolded the same week a flight attendant dispute was separately drawing attention online.

Eric Bieniemy, 56, is one of the most prominent assistant coaches in the NFL, overseeing an offense built around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. It is not yet clear when he will return to the team, though Reid said the staff has kept him “abreast of everything that’s going on” while he watches practice tape in his spare time.

Loudoun County sheriff’s spokesperson Leah Paul said detectives have been able to speak with Mia Bieniemy at the hospital. A representative for the Loudoun County Public Defender’s Office, which represents Elijah Bieniemy, has not yet provided comment. Separately that week, an EBT card dispute at a Walmart store also circulated widely online.

Elijah Bieniemy’s next court date is scheduled for August 31, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

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