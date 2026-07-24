‘I’m not security’: flight attendant refuses to get involved as two women fight over who gets off the plane first

A resurfaced video is renewing debate over one of air travel’s most contentious moments: who actually gets priority when a plane lands and passengers start filing toward the exit. The clip, which shows two women arguing in the aisle over who should deplane first, was recently reshared on X (now deleted) and has drawn thousands of reactions. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the scripted scenario taps into a familiar frustration for anyone who has sat near the back of a crowded flight.

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The video opens with tension already building between the two passengers. The woman standing in front tells the one behind her, “Don’t touch me. You need to wait,” to which the second woman responds, “Listen, I got another plane I need to catch.” The front passenger holds her ground, insisting she is not obligated to let anyone cut ahead of the line simply because they are in a hurry.

The dispute escalates from there. The woman trying to get past initially attempts a calmer approach, saying, “I’m asking you nicely,” but is met with the same response: “When you’re at the back of the plane, you need to wait.” When shouting breaks out and the impatient traveler tries to shove past with her carry-on, the flight attendant on board declines to intervene, remarking simply, “I’m not security.” Unable to push through the aisle, the woman eventually climbs over the seats to make her way toward the front of the plane, and no one stops her.

Viewers can’t agree on who was actually being unreasonable

Reactions in the comments were split. Some users argued the passengers blocking the aisle should have shown more flexibility given the time crunch, with one commenter simply urging, “Just let her go.” That sentiment echoed elsewhere online this week, amid other viral moments capturing tense confrontations in confined public spaces, including a driver’s discovery that her Audi loaner’s built-in camera system had been recording her conversations without her realizing it.

Other commenters took a broader view, suggesting the incident reflects a shift in how people handle everyday conflict since 2020, with disputes that once resolved themselves quietly now more likely to spiral into public confrontations. A third group landed somewhere in the middle, acknowledging it is generally considered courteous to let passengers with tight connections go ahead, while also noting that the video did not make clear how the disagreement started in the first place.

Not every viral clip this week involved conflict. In an unrelated video, an Austin man’s surprised reaction to a bumpy egg also picked up traction online, drawing a mix of curiosity and lighthearted commentary from viewers.

Since the plane scenario is a scripted skit rather than footage from an actual flight, no airline or airport has weighed in, and the exchange remains a talking point mainly for what it says about passenger etiquette rather than any real-world incident.

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