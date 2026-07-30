Trump rips into Supreme Court, says its ruling on emergency tariffs and birthright citizenship is costing country ‘trillions and trillions of dollars’

President Trump stated on Wednesday that the Supreme Court is responsible for costing the nation trillions of dollars through its recent decisions regarding emergency tariffs and birthright citizenship, The Hill reported. These rulings have effectively dismantled two major pillars of his current economic and immigration policies.

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The President expressed his frustration on Truth Social by writing, “Does anybody have any idea how much Money and Prestige the United States Supreme Court has cost our Nation with their negative Rulings on Birthright Citizenship and TARIFFS? The answer, TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS!”

The legal battle over tariffs stems from a February decision where the justices determined the President lacked the necessary authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs on trading partners on his own. This ruling forced the administration to begin issuing refunds to companies that were charged higher prices for imported goods.

Trump suggests that these outcomes ultimately serve the interests of international adversaries like Russia and China

According to a court filing from June 29, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already processed approximately $104.29 billion in refunds. While the President has attempted to navigate around this by utilizing different statutes for other levies, the original blow to his tariff strategy remains significant.

Last month, the Supreme Court also invalidated the executive order that would have required at least one parent to hold citizenship or permanent legal status for a child born on U.S. soil to receive birthright citizenship. Although the President mentioned earlier in the month that he intended to ask the court to rehear the case, the window for the Justice Department to file such a petition closed earlier this week. In response to the ruling, several GOP lawmakers are now working to introduce legislation that would codify the President’s order into law.

The court’s conservative majority was notably responsible for these rulings. Justice Amy Coney Barrett stood out as the only Trump appointee to join the majority in both of these instances. This creates a complex dynamic between the administration and the judiciary, especially given the scale of the economic impact cited by the President.

The economic picture is debated by outside experts as well. Researchers from Princeton University, Cornell University, and Notre Dame University released estimates earlier this year suggesting that beneficiaries of birthright citizenship contributed $7.7 trillion to the American economy through income between 1975 and 2024.

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