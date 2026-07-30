55 percent Americans wouldn’t ‘consider’ voting self-identified democratic socialist presidential candidates, latest poll reveals

A new Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows that 55 percent of Americans would not consider casting their ballot for a self-identified democratic socialist presidential candidate. This data, which comes from a poll conducted between July 8 and July 13, highlights a significant hurdle for candidates aligning with this political ideology on the national stage. While 39 percent of the 2,648 participants said they would consider such a candidate, 6 percent did not provide a response.

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The survey findings also offer a look at how people feel about current democratic socialist leaders. Only 15 percent of respondents reported that they like these leaders either “a lot” or “a little.” Meanwhile, 36 percent of those surveyed said they dislike these political figures to the same degree. A large portion of the public, specifically 46 percent, indicated that they “neither like nor dislike” democratic socialist leaders.

Democratic socialists have been gaining momentum in specific local and state elections, moving into the national spotlight through primary victories in places like New York and Colorado. One notable example of this shift occurred last year when New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured a win against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary. This victory helped propel Mamdani into the position of being one of the most prominent Democrats in the country.

Other figures are also making waves, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is being discussed as a possible 2028 presidential contender. The goals of these candidates often center on pushing for progressive change and moving away from the influence of what they describe as the capitalist class.

A new poll suggests that a majority of Americans oppose democratic socialism, but the ideology is gaining traction, especially among Democrats. https://t.co/lZvWi7xwRN — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) July 28, 2026

The Democratic Socialists of America, which stands as one of the largest organizations of its kind in the United States, has a very clear vision for the future. They describe their ideal version of the country as “a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods, and society.”

This polling data has a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points.

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