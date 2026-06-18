‘Shrinkflation is real!’: Woman measures just how much ice is in a Strabucks drink compared to coffee, and her hunch is very likely correct

Starbucks customers are increasingly convinced that they are paying for a cup full of ice rather than the coffee they actually ordered, and they are taking to social media to prove it. This trend of testing drink ratios has exploded in popularity, leaving many to wonder if the coffee giant is quietly embracing a form of shrinkflation to boost their margins.

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The verified X account @WallStreetApes recently amplified this conversation by sharing a video of a duo putting this theory to the test, Daily Dot reported. The experiment is fairly simple but incredibly revealing. You buy your drink, you remove the ice, and you measure exactly how much liquid remains in the cup. While some people report finding a decent coffee-to-ice ratio in their drinks, this specific duo discovered that their Venti latte was nowhere near the full serving size that the branding implies.

In the video, the woman shows the tumbler filled to the brim with a mixture of ice and coffee. Before dumping the contents out, both the woman and her friend use a sharpie to mark the side of the cup at the liquid line. This step is crucial because it gives them a visual baseline to compare against once the ice is removed. After they pour the coffee into a separate glass container and discard the ice, they pour the coffee back into the original tumbler to see how much space it actually occupies.

It is a frustrating realization when you spend your hard-earned money on a premium beverage, only to find that half of your cup is just frozen water

The result is honestly pretty eye-opening. Instead of the cup being full, the coffee only reaches about the halfway point. Her friend had actually predicted this outcome, placing his mark just a few centimeters above hers. It is a stark visual representation of what many customers have suspected for a long time.

These videos are gaining massive traction across TikTok and X. It seems like everywhere you look, someone is filming their own version of this experiment. The consensus among many of these posters is that Starbucks is intentionally altering their preparation methods to include more ice, which effectively reduces the volume of coffee provided to the customer. This has led to a widespread belief that shrinkflation is becoming a very real possibility in the coffee industry.

Everyone has been noticing Starbucks has been putting way more ice into their coffee drinks



So to test it, here’s a Starbucks size Venti



This is how much coffee is actually in the drink once you dump out the coffee and ice, remove the ice and put the coffee back



We are being… pic.twitter.com/H8cuT7rRm2 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2026

Shrinkflation, a term coined by netizens, refers to businesses that shrink the actual product or quantity they sell while keeping the price the same or even increasing it. It is a sneaky way to maintain profitability without raising the sticker price, but it certainly doesn’t sit well with the people waiting in line every morning.

The comment section on the X post featuring this experiment is filled with mixed opinions, but there is definitely a strong sense of frustration. One user quoted the video and stated, “Shrinkflation is real!” It is easy to see why people feel this way, especially when they see such a dramatic drop in volume after removing the ice. Some users are offering theories on why this is happening.

One individual suggested, “They want to earn maximum profits and less cost price. That’s what everyone is doing right now…” It is a cynical take, but it reflects a growing distrust between consumers and large corporations that seem to be tightening their belts at the expense of the customer experience.

Another user pointed out that this might be a standardized practice, noting that Starbucks does it because it is “easy ice.” This user went on to explain, “They give you about 1/3rd ice.” A different commenter shared a similar sentiment, claiming, “Baristas are trained to fill the second line with ice.” If these claims about training are accurate, it suggests that the high ice volume isn’t just an accident or a one-off mistake by a single employee. Instead, it would be a deliberate strategy to control costs.

This isn’t the first time a major chain has faced this kind of scrutiny. McDonald’s recently went viral for a similar discovery, where customers were documenting their own experiences with drink volumes. It seems like the internet is on a mission to hold these companies accountable for what they are actually serving.

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