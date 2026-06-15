New Orleans woman says three designer perfumes were stolen from her luggage on a Frontier Airlines flight, and she couldn’t file a claim

A traveler who goes by Príncess DaGoat on TikTok says three designer perfumes were stolen from her checked luggage during a Frontier Airlines flight. She shared her experience in a video that has since gained more than 5,300 views.

Recommended Videos

In her video, Príncess said she packed the perfumes in her luggage and flew from Chicago to New Orleans without any problems. The trouble came during her return trip, which included a six-hour layover in Atlanta. When she retrieved her bag, the perfumes were gone and only the empty cases were left inside. She said someone from the airline had removed the items from her suitcase.

Filing a claim turned out to be a frustrating and confusing process. Frontier requires passengers to report lost items within 24 hours of a flight. When Príncess tried to file a report, she ran into an unclear digital process. She said, “It tells me it’s after 24 hours, you would have to contact Frontier’s baggage service agent.” She added, “That’s what it says… It just says you would have to contact Frontier’s baggage service agent.”

Frontier’s own claims process made it nearly impossible to report the theft

After calling the airline, Príncess was told to submit an online form and was given a contact number for Atlanta’s lost and found. She was not happy with that response, saying, “The man directed me to submit a form on the website. I submitted the form, the incident form or whatever, and he also gave me Atlanta’s lost and found number.” This is not the first time a passenger has had a troubling experience at Atlanta’s Frontier gate.

The process continued with more errors and misdirected communications. Another Frontier employee told her she had filled out the wrong form, but when she tried the correct one, she got an error message. After more email exchanges, she was again told to contact a baggage service agent. When she finally reached a representative, she was placed on hold for 15 minutes and then transferred to a supervisor.

The supervisor told her the company could not help with the claim. According to Príncess, the supervisor said the airline does not go through passenger bags and pointed to the TSA as the responsible party. Príncess responded to the outcome by saying, “And Frontier, you definitely are a part of a bigger scam, and you f—ing need a RICO case.”

In a follow-up post, she confirmed the perfumes were never recovered and criticized the airline for failing to give her clear information on how to move forward. Frontier has faced other complaints about how it handles passengers, including a case where a disabled passenger was called a burden and missed her flight. Príncess also posted a message on TikTok that read, “BEWARE OF @Frontier Airlines they are scammers and thieves…!!!!”

Reports of items going missing from checked luggage are not uncommon. In 2012, two TSA screeners were arrested for stealing electronics after hidden cameras were placed in their workspace, as per CBS.

More recently, a baggage handler was arrested on felony grand theft charges after stealing approximately $16,000 worth of goods, a theft that was uncovered because a passenger had placed an AirTag inside their luggage, reports The Seattle Times.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy