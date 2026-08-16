Todd Blanche reiterates ‘anti-weaponization’ fund ‘is dead’ despite Trump’s push: ‘It never started. So, it’s not as if the fund is coming back’

Attorney General Todd Blanche has officially confirmed that the proposed anti-weaponization fund is completely off the table. Despite ongoing discussions and concerns from Democratic lawmakers, Blanche made it clear that the initiative intended to compensate individuals who claim they faced political persecution is not moving forward.

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Blanche addressed the status of the project during an appearance on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream, The Hill reported. He emphasized that President Trump is fully aware the fund does not exist, regardless of claims from some Democrats that the Justice Department maintains other measures or funds that could be utilized to achieve similar objectives. According to Blanche, the situation is straightforward. “No, the fund is dead or whatever word you want to use,” Blanche said. “It never started. So, it’s not as if the fund is coming back.”

The Attorney General clarified that he officially rescinded his initial May order that would have authorized the creation of the $1.776 billion fund. This move was a key part of the negotiations that led to his confirmation, as he made the decision in exchange for support from Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. His nomination eventually passed the Senate with a 50-49 vote on August 10, which was the date he officially took on the full-time Attorney General mantle.

Jan 6 riot convicts receiving the fund was one of the major points of contention

There were significant concerns raised by lawmakers from both parties regarding the potential for individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack to potentially receive taxpayer money. Blanche previously noted that there were never any commissioners in charge of the payout pot, and he confirmed that no money was ever distributed to any claimants.

Blanche: The president feels very strongly, as do I, that there were people who were victims of a DOJ that was absolutely weaponized. He feels very strongly he would want to make them whole, as do I. But it will not be through the anti weaponization fund. pic.twitter.com/1DMWSMP9Uo — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2026

Despite these assurances, some Senate Democrats remain skeptical about the potential for the administration to find other ways to resurrect the concept. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey expressed his doubts about the situation last week. He famously referred to the project as being “all hat and no cattle.” Booker added, “It’s hard for me to say this as a plant-based guy, but where’s the beef?”

He continued his critique by saying, “Where’s the beef? This is ridiculous. We got nothing — no guarantees whatsoever that this slush fund still can’t go forward. We got nothing that the president of the United States can’t cheat on his taxes and have no accountability.”

Blanche maintained that the President is driven by a genuine belief that the Justice Department was weaponized against many Americans, not just those involved in the events at the Capitol. He noted that the President believes this has caused significant financial harm to many people.

While the President continues to highlight these concerns on the campaign trail and in recent discussions, Blanche expressed his personal support for that perspective. “He’s talked about that on the campaign trail and up to this very recently,” Blanche said. “He will not stop saying that, and guess what? I agree with him.”

Additionally, the Attorney General pointed out that the President and his family have not received any funds from the settlement resulting from the lawsuit filed against the IRS.

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