Ro Khanna calls for ‘Data Center Bill of Rights’ and lays out why he thinks he is different from AOC

Representative Ro Khanna is pushing for a new Data Center Bill of Rights to ensure local communities gain more control over where these massive facilities are built. This proposal comes as these centers become a major point of contention in elections across the country, with many residents raising concerns about noise, air pollution, and the massive amounts of energy and water required to keep them running.

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Earlier this month, Khanna introduced a resolution that outlines several guardrails for the industry. It essentially affirms that local communities should have the authority to ban data centers from residential areas and farmland. It also seeks to protect residents from seeing their electric bills rise due to the infrastructure demands of these facilities. Additionally, the resolution includes provisions that would require data centers to utilize clean energy.

During an interview on NBC, moderator Kristen Welker asked if the United States could maintain its lead in artificial intelligence if it opposes data center infrastructure. Khanna responded by emphasizing that the growth of the industry shouldn’t come at the expense of local residents. He stated, “you can’t shove a data center down the throats of a local community without any say that that community has.” He also noted that even leaders in the technology space recognize the need for a pause to ensure the rollout is handled correctly.

Khanna made it clear that he isn’t anti-data center, but he is firmly in favor of regulation

A Gallup survey from March found that 71% of Americans either somewhat or strongly oppose the construction of AI data centers in their local areas. It’s becoming a significant electoral issue, and candidates are finding they have to address these concerns directly if they want to resonate with voters.

Ro Khanna says data centers should not be built ‘without any say’ from local residents https://t.co/X6ulDl42ug pic.twitter.com/0RTcv6qPu7 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 16, 2026

Beyond his legislative focus, there is growing speculation about Khanna potentially being a contender for the 2028 presidential race. When asked how he differentiates himself from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is also mentioned as a potential candidate, Khanna described her as “a phenomenal talent.” He emphasized that the progressive movement is broad and will naturally feature a variety of voices at all levels of government.

Khanna highlighted that his personal focus is on developing a specific national economic vision. He explained that he offers something distinct, noting, “for me, it is an economic vision.” He went on to describe his platform as economic patriotism. He believes this is exactly what the Democratic Party needs to find its way forward. He stated, “I have a clear economic vision,” and added that he wants to ensure every person has a stake in the country.

While he didn’t confirm whether he would definitely run for the Oval Office, he remains focused on the bigger picture for his party. He told Welker, “And we’ll see whether that it’s me or not.” He concluded his thoughts by reiterating his belief that the path back for Democrats involves having a clear, national economic message.

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