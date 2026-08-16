A golf cart, a small dog and a homemade flamethrower turned a quiet Washington neighborhood into the scene of a bizarre arson investigation. A 47-year-old man allegedly arrived at a Port Orchard home and set its garage ablaze while the homeowner was still inside.

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Security footage captured the suspect arriving on Aug. 4 with his dog riding beside him. He allegedly used a weed burner connected to a propane tank on the back of his golf cart to ignite the garage frame. He then reportedly added a liquid that appeared to make the fire spread faster, according to the New York Post.

The dog remained near the scene as the flames grew. A witness reportedly saw the man start the fire and heard him claim he was with the fire department. The witness also alleged that the suspect tried to hit him with the golf cart and waved the torch in his direction.

The dog deserved a better passenger ride than a DIY arson spree

Washington firefighters eventually brought the blaze under control. The fire destroyed the homeowner’s car, which was valued at $25,000, and caused an estimated $150,000 to $175,000 in damage to the property. The homeowner was inside when the fire began but was not injured.

A man armed with a homemade flamethrower set fire to a garage in Washington 👀👀



He then escaped on a golf cart with his dog, leaving the homeowner inside pic.twitter.com/pvC2UqEOxi — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) August 11, 2026

The homeowner reportedly did not know the suspect and had no idea why he would target the property. The Kitsap Sun reported that state police later located and arrested the man. Authorities said he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he was taken into custody.

His account of the incident was very different. The suspect told police he had been breaking and burning items around his own home on Hinkley Road. He said he later took his dog out in the golf cart to watch the sunrise.

He claimed a stranger attacked him during that outing. However, the suspect didn’t address any questions regarding entering the garage and starting the fire. Property owners have faced this level of damage before; a recent Airbnb dispute also left a homeowner with tens of thousands in losses.

The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson and second-degree assault. He was scheduled to appear in Kitsap County Superior Court on Friday.

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