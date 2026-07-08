Woman called police after drunk strangers tried breaking into the home she was babysitting in, but the mother later complained she didn’t clean enough

A young woman who was babysitting three children as a free favor said she was forced to call the police after two intoxicated strangers, allegedly sent by the children’s parents, attempted to break into the home so they could take over watching the kids. The incident was shared in a TikTok video by a user named Kels, username kelsgordon, which has since received more than 123,400 views.

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According to Kels, the woman whose children she was watching was a coworker of her mother. She said she agreed to babysit for free as a favor so the couple could celebrate their wedding anniversary after their original babysitter reportedly canceled at the last minute.

Before agreeing, Kels said she made clear to the parents that she had a firm cutoff time of 10:30 PM, as she had an 8:00 AM exam the next morning and needed to get home for a good night’s sleep. Kels said she arrived at the family’s home at around 6:00 PM and found it in a very messy state.

The parents allegedly sent two drunk strangers they had just met at a bar to watch their children

At around 10:00 PM, Kels said she received a text from the father saying they were having a great time at a new bar and would not be home until it closed at midnight. She said she immediately replied, reminding him of the 10:30 PM cutoff, to which he reportedly suggested she sleep on the couch until they returned. Kels said she refused, stating she needed to sleep in her own bed.

According to Kels, the father then called her and told her not to worry, saying, “We are sending over the new friends we met at the bar tonight to stay with the kids until we get home.” When she asked what he meant, he allegedly said, “Yeah, yeah, don’t worry about it. They’re great, love ’em,” and then ended the call. She said her follow-up calls and texts went unanswered.

She claimed the mother then showed her where the cleaning supplies were and asked her to clean the house while she was there, in addition to watching the children. Kels said she chose not to address it and did not plan to clean the entire house, though she later spent about an hour tidying up after getting the children to bed.

About 20 minutes later, Kels said she heard loud banging at the front door. Looking through the peephole, she said she saw two people who appeared to be in their 30s, visibly intoxicated, holding fast food bags and swaying as they spoke to each other.

She said she could hear the woman slurring her words through the door, and the man said, “Hey, we’re here to watch the kids, let us in.” In another case, a tiktoker tried to rescue children left alone in a hot car at a Kroger parking lot.

Kels said she did not open the door. The continued banging, she said, eventually woke all three children, whom she told it was just something on TV. After she said through the door that everything was taken care of, she claimed the couple became angry and began shouting that they had come all the way over to watch the kids and demanded to be let in.

She said she continued trying to reach the parents, who were largely unresponsive. When the father did eventually reply, he allegedly said he did not have the couple’s phone number. She then heard noises from the backyard and realized the two were trying the back doors and windows.

She said the situation escalated when she heard a loud crash and believed the woman had thrown a rock at a window in an attempt to break in. At that point, she said she called the police. “I am sobbing because it’s terrifying,” she said, describing the moment. Officers reportedly arrived within 10 minutes, spoke with the couple outside, and waited with the children until the parents came home.

Rather than receiving an apology afterward, Kels said the mother confronted her own mother at work, complaining that Kels had embarrassed the family in front of their neighbors when police cars arrived on the street. The mother allegedly said the situation could have been avoided if Kels had simply let the couple in.

She also reportedly complained that Kels had only cleaned the kitchen and not the entire house, saying, “Your daughter didn’t even clean. All she did was clean the kitchen. She could have taken the time to clean our entire house.” Kels maintained that the house was actually cleaner when she left than when she had arrived. A similar dispute in Ohio saw a mother’s actions lead to a hellish turn of events and her arrest.

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