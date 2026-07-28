Woman was spotted begging for rent money with her child, and a bystander claimed he regularly sees her at Whole Foods: ‘Just call ICE’

A man called out a “foreign” woman for pretending to be homeless. He claimed that he had seen the woman at Whole Foods “plenty of times.” He recorded the interaction with this woman, who was with her child in a stroller, and then posted it on social media. Later, the internet claimed that this stroller cost $600.

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According to the Daily Dot, the footage shared by the user @WallStreetApes on Twitter/X appears to give insight into the matter. It shows a man calling out this homeless woman, who can be seen displaying a cardboard sign that says, “Help For Rent and Food Have 2 Kids.” The man asks the woman if her husband had sent her out on Sunday, and claims that he had seen her at the Whole Foods store multiple times.

Throughout this interaction, there’s no sign of the woman having a financial rant as she remains silent. In the video, the man could be heard stating, “Your husband sent you out here on a Sunday? I see you at the Whole Foods downtown all the time, and you out here on a Sunday with your child? Wow!”

Viewers seemed concerned about the woman and her child being recorded and accused like that

As the video went viral, garnering over 300,000 views, the audience poured their opinions in the comments section, with many viewers concerned for the woman and her child being recorded. As one of the commenters stated, “Whatever your view on immigration, that is still a person and a child in the video. Most of us just want kids to be safe. It is tough to see someone being targeted like this, regardless of the politics involved.”

Foreigner in Washington DC is seen pretending to be homeless scamming Americans for money



An American recognizes this woman from shopping at Whole Foods and calls her out to her face



Also the stroller her child is in costs $600, confirmed by a mother who has the same stroller… pic.twitter.com/5LnwfrfXCx — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 26, 2026

While many seemed unenthusiastic towards this woman who can be seen sitting there with her chid. One of the commenters mentioned, “I find it appalling when women use kids to panhandle.Shield your children from seeing that.Don’t pray on people’s sympathies to get $.” Another one added, “They have been doing this all over CA for years. Exits to grocery stores, exits from Costco. Same women and it especially increases around the Holidays.”

Someone also shared their opinion, “Just call ICE when you see them begging like this.” The person who reposted the video also shared his opinion on the matter. It appears that they focused on the child who can be seen sleeping in the stroller and claimed that the foreigners who are begging for money “put their kids on medications so they sleep like that.” This person also referred to their claim as a “rumor” and did not provide any evidence to back it.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, and the claims made in the video are not independently verified.

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