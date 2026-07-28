Texas man says he found a condom cooked inside his Popeyes chicken. Then police allegedly laughed at him and refused to file a report

A Texas man says he found a condom baked inside a piece of fried chicken he bought from a Popeyes in Houston, Texas, and that police did not take the complaint seriously when he first reported it, according to The Nerdstash.

Recommended Videos

The man allegedly purchased the chicken from a Popeyes located at 7416 S Sam Houston Pkwy W over the weekend. He says he has receipts and video evidence backing up his claim, and that the condom appeared to be cooked inside one of the pieces of chicken. It is not clear whether the condom was used.

After the discovery, the man called the police. According to community activists who later got involved, officers did not treat the situation as a crime.

Activists say police laughed off the initial complaint

Community activists Dr. Candice Matthews and Quanell X said they stepped in to help the man after his experience with police. Quanell X described what happened when officers were first called. “What was sad when the young brother called the police. The police thought it was funny and said, well, there’s been no crime committed. So we can’t give you a report. Doctor Matthews had to get on the cops and make them take a report,” he said.

Quanell X also commented on the condition of the food itself, saying, “You can tell the condom was cooked in the chicken… you have some freak in the kitchen.” The activists said the man and some of his family members later went to the emergency room after eating food from the same order. With Dr. Matthews’ help, additional police reports were filed. The two activists also spoke with other customers who were at the restaurant at the time.

Dr. Matthews posted a video of the confrontation on Instagram, showing a man in a white shirt, green tie, and grey vest speaking directly to Popeyes staff and demanding refunds for customers in the store. He is joined by a woman in a black tactical vest and another woman in a cowboy hat, both wearing sunglasses, while a separate person films the scene.

In the video, the man tells staff, “Your seat. Get your money back. Y’all work too hard. You don’t know what the hell you are here. Come take care of your business.” He then calls out to a staff member, saying, “Come on, come on, come on, Miguel, whatever your name is. Get your ass over here and get that taken care of, brother.” Such bizarre food discoveries have happened elsewhere, as a tourist in a Canadian bakery once found a treat that made him vow never to return.

He continues, “That ain’t right. Hell no. Y’all work too hard to be eating condom chicken. Kind of freaky mess they got going on here. What kind of freaky chicken s–t y’all got going on in here?” Fast-food mishaps can leave customers stunned, like when a Florida man bit into a Burger King chicken wrap and opened it on camera to show what he says is not even chicken.

Noting that other customers and staff stayed silent during the confrontation, he says, “Everybody want to be quiet. Don’t nobody want to say nothing. We got direct video.” He then points to the counter and tells staff to issue refunds, saying, “Give, give her her money. Matter of fact, this lady’s getting a refund. They getting a refund. Yeah, gotta be some refund activity. Get this refund activity.”

The video has since gone viral, and the specific Popeyes location has received a large number of negative reviews online. Many of the new reviews reference the video directly and raise concerns about sanitation and food quality at the restaurant, with reviewers giving the location 1-star ratings.

Viewers left comments on the video reacting to the incident. One person wrote, “I knew them biscuits wasn’t supposed to be moist ..I thought they changed the recipe 😢😂” Another commented, “Health Dept. will make a visit. I know Miguel wanted that Popeyes chicken!!!”

Other viewers called for wider attention to the story, with one writing, “Somebody tag sum tv channels, directors, production ppl or sum this truly belongs on tv at this point not insta 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Another simply wrote, “Fire someone and sue the Company.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy