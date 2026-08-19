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This woman peeled an onion before checkout at Walmart, claiming she did it to save money: ‘I’d rather cry right here than at the register’

The woman claimed she saved about "two to three dollars."
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Aug 19, 2026 11:15 am

An unusual video from Walmart has surfaced. Apparently, a woman peeled an onion to avoid paying for the skin at the scale. She stood in the aisle, peeled an onion, called it “extra,” and claimed how much she had saved by peeling it. She was recorded and posted on social media. No comments from her were found after her video reached a large audience.

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According to the Daily Dot, a video shows a woman peeling the layers of an onion to avoid paying for the skin, which she claimed is about “two or three dollars.” She can be seen doing it in front of a bystander and can be heard using expletive language. As she peels, someone behind the camera says, “You’re gonna start crying because onion make you cry,” and the woman replies, “I’d rather cry right here than the register.”

The woman stated, “B****, I’m finna peel all this s*** off this onion b****. This bout two or three dollars m********** right here. Damn, man. These b**** be chargin’ a b**** for all this extra s***. Cause you got to weigh this s***. ” She kept on saying slang until the bystander asked, “You from New York? That’s where I’m from.” The woman then walks away and shows her fist full of onion peels, saying, “This right her is $2.”

Viewers seemed unhappy with the woman for peeling the onion in Walmart 

As the video gained traction, viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with several criticizing the woman for her behavior. As one of the commenters wrote, “She made a mess and started looping over 1 cent worth of onion wrapper?” Another one added, “Behavior like that should result in a ban from the store.  If it happens enough in other stores and they do the same, she’ll be paying for delivery.”

Another person seemed to share their experience, stating, “The Peel isn’t ‘extra s***’ when I was a cook, I made my own Aus Jus and I would use the peels from the onions, carrots etc in the broth when   I cooked it and then I would  strain all that  out…there is flavor in there..” While one mentioned, “Wow.  The reasoning is interesting.”

Despite the Walmart incident going viral and people pouring their opinions on the matter, the woman’s identity remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified. No comments from Walmart were found since the video gained traction.

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Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
Saif is a sportswriter who covers the NBA, NFL, WWE, Formula 1, and global soccer, bringing a sharp focus on strategy, evolving trends, and the subtle moments that can quietly reshape a season. He remains closely connected to pop culture as well, especially where it naturally intersects with the world of sports. He has also contributed to Operation Sports, delivering in-depth analysis and timely coverage across multiple leagues and storylines.