An unusual video from Walmart has surfaced. Apparently, a woman peeled an onion to avoid paying for the skin at the scale. She stood in the aisle, peeled an onion, called it “extra,” and claimed how much she had saved by peeling it. She was recorded and posted on social media. No comments from her were found after her video reached a large audience.

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According to the Daily Dot, a video shows a woman peeling the layers of an onion to avoid paying for the skin, which she claimed is about “two or three dollars.” She can be seen doing it in front of a bystander and can be heard using expletive language. As she peels, someone behind the camera says, “You’re gonna start crying because onion make you cry,” and the woman replies, “I’d rather cry right here than the register.”

The woman stated, “B****, I’m finna peel all this s*** off this onion b****. This bout two or three dollars m********** right here. Damn, man. These b**** be chargin’ a b**** for all this extra s***. Cause you got to weigh this s***. ” She kept on saying slang until the bystander asked, “You from New York? That’s where I’m from.” The woman then walks away and shows her fist full of onion peels, saying, “This right her is $2.”

Viewers seemed unhappy with the woman for peeling the onion in Walmart

As the video gained traction, viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with several criticizing the woman for her behavior. As one of the commenters wrote, “She made a mess and started looping over 1 cent worth of onion wrapper?” Another one added, “Behavior like that should result in a ban from the store. If it happens enough in other stores and they do the same, she’ll be paying for delivery.”

She peeled the onion and threw it on the floor in the candy isle because she didn't want to pay for "all this extra shit".



Zero sense of civility or decorum.



What are the chances that taxpayers paid for that onion anyway? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0rs3apgpCb — 🤍 𝕂𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕟 🤍 (@Kittenwaffin) August 18, 2026

Another person seemed to share their experience, stating, “The Peel isn’t ‘extra s***’ when I was a cook, I made my own Aus Jus and I would use the peels from the onions, carrots etc in the broth when I cooked it and then I would strain all that out…there is flavor in there..” While one mentioned, “Wow. The reasoning is interesting.”

Despite the Walmart incident going viral and people pouring their opinions on the matter, the woman’s identity remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified. No comments from Walmart were found since the video gained traction.

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