A video of a child insulting President Donald Trump has come to light. As seen in the clip shared by his mother, this child makes an insulting remark towards Trump when the mother asks him about ICE in Minnesota. The video gained significant traction on social media, and some people seemed unhappy with the child’s “parenting” following his remarks towards Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

The footage appears to show the child with his mother, who asks him about ICE in the background. The overlay says, “Dear Donald Trump:” and she asks her child, “What do you have to say to Donald Trump because he sent ICE to Minnesota?” The child then takes a couple of seconds and then responds to his mother by saying, “F*** Donald Trump.”

The mother doesn’t mention any incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as the clip ends after she responds to her child’s remark towards Donald Trump with, “Period.” However, she has posted a follow-up video regarding her child after the previous clip reached a significant number of people.

Viewers seemed unhappy with the child’s parenting

The video gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering over 450,000 views. Several shared their opinions on the child’s remark and appeared to link it with his “parenting.” One person wrote, “It’s not even about Donald Trump it’s the parenting that’s messed up,” and another said, “Parenting at its worst.” Similarly, one user also had a similar opinion, writing, “Teaching the language plus the the hate.”

Others seemed to be on the mother’s side, stating, “Raising ur kid right.” Another wrote, “You raised him well.” However, one side of the audience appeared to mention “racism,” as a commenter claimed, “This is what racism looks like in the 21st century and it’s taught !” The mother later posted a follow-up video in which she appears to be addressing the racism claims on her son’s remark.

In the video, she can be heard making similar remarks to her son. She then asks, “How is that racist? How is that being racist? How is that racism?” Then claims, “But it’s okay for him to be racist and pretend to like black people.” However, the mother doesn’t provide any evidence to back this claim.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy