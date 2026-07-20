A Florida man bit into a Burger King chicken wrap, then opened it on camera to show what he says ‘is not even chicken’

A Florida man says he bit into a Burger King chicken wrap and discovered what he believes wasn’t chicken at all, describing a gummy, glistening texture that made him gag on camera. According to BroBible, the man, who posts as @hotrod_the_adliber, was eating the chain’s Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap at a Florida location when he noticed something was off.

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He said he initially pulled on a piece of gummy fat with his teeth, then bit into meat he described as “gooey.” “I look at it, bro. Bro, it’s not even chicken meat,” he said. “It’s, like, a clear, glistening, gummy… texture. I’m, like, almost about to throw up thinking about it, too. And to show you that I’m not crazy, like, half of it was, like, chicken, the other half is, like, some gooey stuff.”

When he showed the wrap to the camera, it revealed grayish, pinkish meat that he first assumed was undercooked. “And I’m looking, I’m like, ‘Is that raw? They really gave me raw chicken?’ That’s what I’m thinking,” he said. “But now that I… look at it, it’s not even chicken. I don’t know what it is.”

Some viewers thought it might not be real chicken at all

A day later, he posted a second video showing the wrap fully opened, gagging once more as he looked over what was inside. Reactions were split between people who believed the meat was simply undercooked and those who suspected something else entirely. “How are we halfway thru 2026 and ppl still have no idea what you’re eating. We haven’t had real actual food in over 4yrs.

Especially the meats,” one commenter wrote. “It’s raw but it ain’t chicken,” another said, while a third claimed, “It’s lab grown meat.” Food quality complaints at chain restaurants have gone viral before, including a woman whose LongHorn Steakhouse salmon came out completely raw despite the restaurant insisting that rarely happens.

The lab-grown meat theory doesn’t hold up under scrutiny. As of 2025, only two companies, UPSIDE Foods and Good Meat, had ever received USDA approval to sell cultivated meat in the United States. Restaurant Brands International, Burger King’s parent company, is not affiliated with either one. Florida also became the first state in the country to ban cultivated meat outright.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law, known as SB 1084, on May 1, 2024, making it a second-degree misdemeanor to manufacture, sell, or distribute the product. Violators face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Alabama later became the second state to enact a similar ban. UPSIDE Foods sued Florida over the law, but a federal appeals panel upheld the ban in 2026.

The panel ruled it did not conflict with federal food safety regulations. That means any lab-grown product would not be legal for sale in Florida in the first place, regardless of where it came from. Burger King has faced similar complaints before. A separate customer previously claimed a burger from the chain arrived with mold on the bun.

Neither the TikToker nor Burger King has publicly responded to the video.

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