An Ohio funeral home allegedly gave a family the wrong ashes after cremation. Then they demanded the mother sign an NDA before returning the real ones

A family in Ohio says a funeral home gave them the wrong cremated remains after their father died, and only offered to return the correct ashes if the mother agreed to sign a legal document first. The claim was shared in a post on the r/legaladvice subreddit by a user named Alternative-Trust182.

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According to the Reddit post, the family’s father passed away about a month ago and was cremated. Last week, the funeral home called the poster’s mother and said there had been an identification issue, and that the ashes the family received may belong to someone else.

The funeral home told the family they had since located the father’s actual ashes. But before releasing them, the home reportedly wants the mother to sign an agreement. The poster wrote that the funeral home wants her to sign paperwork saying she “accepts a refund and won’t discuss the mistake publicly.”

Family says funeral home won’t release correct ashes until paperwork is signed

The original poster said the funeral home told them they cannot release the correct ashes until the signed paperwork is completed. The family says they paid the full cremation cost themselves, so no insurance company or third-party payment dispute was involved.

The poster clarified that the family is not looking for money. “We are not trying to make money from this, we just want my dad’s remains back,” they wrote.

They also asked whether the funeral home can legally hold the ashes until the agreement is signed, and whether they should contact police, a state licensing board, or an attorney first. It’s the latest reminder that unexpected disputes with Ohio businesses can escalate quickly, not unlike an Ohio woman’s clash with Walmart staff over how her medical condition was handled on the sales floor.

Other Reddit users responded with advice and pointed the poster toward Ohio’s regulatory body for funeral homes. One commenter wrote, “You’re in Ohio, so you want The Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors,” linking to the board’s official website.

Several commenters raised concerns about the funeral home’s conduct. One wrote, “This is all kinds of unethical. Holding your father’s ashes hostage. How do you know at this point they are going to give you your dad’s ashes? Call the authorities.”

Another user advised the poster not to sign anything and to record any further conversations with the funeral home, noting that “Ohio is a one party consent state so you are good to record.” A third commenter suggested getting the funeral home’s offer in writing, then reporting the matter and pursuing legal action. Not every Ohio story making headlines lately involves conflict, though, one recent report told of an Ohio man’s stunning lottery win after he nearly threw away a winning ticket.

Legal resources describe a specific legal doctrine that may apply in cases involving mishandled or misidentified cremated remains. According to an answer posted on the legal Q&A site Avvo, attorney Jonathan Robert Ratchik, a personal injury lawyer based in New York, addressed a similar situation involving mismatched ashes. Ratchik wrote that a person can sue under a legal doctrine called “Loss of Sepulcher,” and that the statute of limitations for this type of case is three years.

Separately, an article published by law firm Carew Garcia Bohuslav outlines several legal grounds families can use when suing a funeral home over lost or mishandled ashes. The article states that funeral homes are expected to follow strict protocols for labeling and returning ashes to the correct family, and that failing to meet these standards can be treated as negligence.

According to the article, families pursuing a negligence claim need to show that the funeral home owed a duty of care, breached that duty, and caused harm as a result. It also states that families can seek compensation for the emotional and psychological impact of losing a loved one’s ashes, in addition to any financial losses.

The article recommends that families who experience this kind of situation gather all relevant documentation, including receipts, contracts, and any written communication with the funeral home. It also recommends consulting an attorney who specializes in funeral home negligence and filing a formal complaint with state regulatory agencies that oversee funeral home practices.

The Ohio case described in the Reddit post has not been independently verified, and it is not known whether the family has filed a complaint with the state licensing board or taken legal action.

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