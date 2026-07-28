South Korean US military base reportedly had a white phosphorus leak, and residents were evacuated ‘out of an abundance of caution’

South Korean authorities briefly ordered civilians to evacuate on Tuesday following reports of a white phosphorus leak at the Osan Air Base near Seoul, NBC News reported. This incident triggered a swift response from local officials in Pyeongtaek, who urged residents in the immediate vicinity to move to safer locations and avoid skin contact with any potential contaminants.

Recommended Videos

The situation began around 5:00 PM when the leak was first detected. Local police quickly established a perimeter ranging from 300 to 500 meters from the base to ensure public safety. This effort included blocking pedestrians from the area and rerouting vehicle traffic to prevent anyone from getting too close to the site of the incident. There were no immediate reports of accidents or major disruptions during this time.

While local authorities explicitly identified the issue as a white phosphorus leak, the U.S. 51st Fighter Wing provided a slightly different perspective in their official statement. They did not confirm the presence of white phosphorus, instead describing the event as “a ground mishap.” To manage the situation, they established a 1,000-foot safety cordon around the facility. The wing noted that this measure was taken “due to a ground mishap and out of an abundance of caution” to protect both the base personnel and the surrounding community.

White phosphorus is a particularly intense substance that is often used in smoke shells and incendiary munitions. It is known for burning at extremely high temperatures upon ignition, which makes it capable of causing severe damage to buildings and inflicting deep burns on human tissue. Because of these properties, the caution exercised by local officials and base command is understandable. Any encounter with such a material is serious, and it is a relief that the situation was managed before any reported injuries occurred.

A leak of white phosphorus, a toxic chemical, at a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, triggered the city to issue an emergency evacuation order for nearby residents on Tuesday. https://t.co/f7Gt3ZMdbP — The Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) July 28, 2026

Communication from the base emphasized their commitment to handling the situation properly. The statement said, “We are handling this matter with the utmost care and expediency,” and added, “The safety and well-being of our service members, their families, and our Pyeongtaek neighbors remain our absolute highest priority.”

By the time the evening progressed, the city of Pyeongtaek sent out text messages to local residents confirming that the evacuation order had been lifted. Officials stated that decontamination work at the base had been completed, allowing life in the area to return to normal.

While the incident caused a temporary disruption, the rapid coordination between the city and the military base likely prevented a more significant emergency.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy