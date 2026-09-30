A woman was making Mississippi pot roast when she spotted something floating in her Mezzetta pepperoncini jar, and the company just pulled that batch

Golden Greek Peperoncini sit on grocery shelves at Walmart and Target, and yet one jar has sparked a food safety scare. G. L. Mezzetta Inc. has officially initiated a voluntary recall for a specific lot of its Golden Greek Peperoncini products, according to People. The move follows a TikToker named Tiffany who appears to show a rodent inside a jar. The recall specifically targets the Golden Greek Peperoncini Medium Heat 32 oz. jars with SKU number 10106328 and lot number 720106.

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The company shared a formal announcement on Saturday that the FDA posted. Shoppers only need to check that size, as the recall does not include any other Mezzetta products or lots. “We’re aware of a video circulating on social media showing a potential pest contaminant in a jar,” G. L. Mezzetta Inc. said in the announcement. The company said it contacted the consumer who posted the footage, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The company is allegedly currently investigating how this could have happened. Reportedly, it has requested to examine the specific product from the video and is reviewing its relevant production, sanitation, and food safety records. However, the announcement does not say what kind of pest appeared in the jar, as the company has only called it a potential contaminant.

Apparently, Mezzetta wants to get its hands on the jar from that video

The TikTok user claims she found what she described as a dead baby mouse while preparing a pot roast. Food videos on the platform have sparked debate before, including a recent farm fresh chicken TikTok that questioned how store-bought poultry looks. Mezzetta said in a statement that the recall is “limited to one product from a single production lot.” The company has also asked its retail partners to clear the affected product from their shelves and has notified the FDA.

Consumers with a jar from the recalled lot are advised not to eat the peppers and to contact [email protected] for assistance. The company claims it can trace where the lot went, as it keeps detailed production and distribution records. Mezzetta says its quality system is audited under the Safe Quality Food program, a certification benchmarked by the Global Food Safety Initiative.

It also maintains a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plan to identify and control food safety hazards during production. The company also claimed to have technology and food safety controls in place to reduce risks within its facility. However, it has not said whether its records have revealed any problems with lot 720106. The company said food safety is its highest priority and noted that families have trusted the brand for generations.

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