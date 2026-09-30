A 21-year-old told a Bali waitress to keep the rest as a tip, then her card declined at McDonald’s and she learned she’d left $7,000

Hayley Davis experienced a major financial mishap while vacationing in Bali, resulting in a total bill of $10,600 during a New Year’s Eve event. The 21-year-old was enjoying a luxury daybed experience at Atlas Super Club in Kuta, a venue that featured a performance by American rapper Swae Lee. While she believed she was paying $1,650 for the rental, the actual charge was six times that amount.

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As reported by Unilad, the reality of the situation didn’t hit until three days later when her bank card was declined while she was trying to purchase a meal at McDonald’s. It was at this point that she checked her account and realized the massive discrepancy in her spending. The group had been enjoying high-end treatment, including food and drinks served on silver platters, and they even had access to a private pool right next to the stage.

Davis shared her perspective on the experience in a TikTok video, noting that the group felt like they were living like the rich. In a conversation regarding the error, she explained, “The amount did show clearly, but because we were in Bali and dealing with Indonesian rupiah, I think my brain just didn’t process what I was actually looking at.”

She ended up giving a hefty tip

She further added, “At the time, nothing really clicked; we were all so excited, and I genuinely thought everything was fine. It wasn’t until afterwards that I realised just how much money had actually been spent.”

The process of paying for the daybed was not straightforward. There were reportedly numerous failed attempts to process the payment at the beach club, which eventually led to Davis calling the venue to pay over the phone.

Even after she shared a screenshot of the transaction in a group chat with her friends, no one noticed the error. Davis noted that the language barrier made it difficult to communicate with the staff throughout the day. When the waitress tried to explain how much money remained on their tab, the message didn’t get through.

Thinking she was simply leaving a standard gratuity, Davis reportedly told the waitress to keep the remaining balance, which turned out to be an astonishing $7,000. This was a costly mistake, but Davis admitted that she probably should have realized the price was off when she saw the private pool and the premium location of the daybed.

She described this as the biggest red flag in hindsight, noting that it was the moment they should have stopped to double-check their expenses. Despite the frustration of the situation, the influencer is looking at this as a learning opportunity. She acknowledges that the mistake was stupid and could have been easily avoided with more attention to detail. “I check everything now,” she said.

Davis further stated, “I’m so much more conscious of currency conversions, and I make sure I actually look at the amount before approving any payment. I don’t think I’ll ever see a bill overseas and just assume it’s right again! It’s definitely an expensive lesson.” She also mentioned her friends were able to help cover their share of the total bill, which helped mitigate the impact of the error.

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