Putin thinks Russia-Ukraine war is coming to and end, and this is after one of the most scaled-back victory parades in Moscow’s history

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he believes the Russia-Ukraine war is coming to an end, Reuters reported. These remarks arrived just hours after he delivered a speech vowing victory in Ukraine during the most scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow in years. Speaking to reporters inside the Kremlin, Putin noted, “I think that the matter is coming to an end.”

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The current conflict remains the deadliest in Europe since World War Two, and it has caused significant tension globally. During his comments, Putin expressed a willingness to negotiate new security arrangements for Europe. When asked about potential partners for such talks, he identified Germany’s former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as his preferred choice. “For me personally, the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Schroeder, is preferable,” Putin said.

This year’s May 9 national holiday, which celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, looked very different from previous commemorations. Usually, the parade serves as a massive showcase for Russia’s military strength, featuring tanks, missile systems, and intercontinental ballistic missiles rolling across the cobbles of Red Square. This year, however, the heavy hardware was absent. Instead, the public saw videos of military equipment, including the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, the new Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, the Peresvet laser weapon, the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter, and the S-500 surface-to-air missile system, displayed on giant screens.

The Victory Day parade was held under tight security as a result of a potential threat

Roads around the center of Moscow were blocked, and soldiers were positioned with weapons on top of pickup trucks. The parade included soldiers and sailors who have served in Ukraine, as well as North Korean troops who have fought in the Kursk region.

While fighter planes flew over the Kremlin, Putin gave an eight-minute speech to those in attendance. “The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the soldiers carrying out the tasks of the special military operation today,” Putin said. “They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And in spite of that, our heroes march forward.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the Ukraine war is nearing its end, hours after vowing victory at Moscow's Victory Day parade. Reuters Russia Bureau Chief Guy Faulconbridge says the remark could reflect a change in domestic sentiment https://t.co/gqwPKEmJD5 pic.twitter.com/MI746vKTLV — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2026

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has now lasted for well over four years, which is longer than the time Soviet forces fought in World War Two. This reality has created a wave of anxiety throughout Moscow. The war has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, caused widespread destruction in Ukraine, and placed a significant strain on Russia’s $3 trillion economy. Relations between Russia and Europe are currently at their lowest point since the height of the Cold War.

Regarding the current state of the fighting, Russian forces have struggled to take control of the entire Donbas region. While Moscow currently holds just under one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, their advances have slowed throughout this year. In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire that lasted from Saturday to Monday.

This ceasefire, which was supported by both the Kremlin and Kyiv, also included an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners. “I’d like to see it stop. Russia-Ukraine – it’s the worst thing since World War Two in terms of life. Twenty-five thousand young soldiers every month. It’s crazy,” Trump told reporters in Washington. He further stated that he would “like to see a big extension” of this ceasefire.

Putin used the occasion to share his perspective on the origins of the war. He placed blame on Western leaders, claiming they had promised that NATO would not expand eastward following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. He argued that these leaders then attempted to draw Ukraine into the orbit of the European Union. When asked about the possibility of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Putin said that such a meeting could only take place once a lasting peace deal is finalized.

Despite the scaled-back nature of the parade, the event remains a vital part of Russian national identity, paying homage to the 27 million Soviet citizens who perished during the Great Patriotic War. As the conflict continues, the Kremlin maintains its stance that it will fight until all of its war aims are achieved. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely as the situation develops, with European leaders continuing to call for Russia’s defeat in the region.

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