Pennsylvania woman rejected man’s romantic advances, but the dark escalation that followed left a veteran dead and two others fighting for life

Robert Shane Zimmerman is currently in custody following an arson incident that turned fatal in Lewistown. The 40 year old man was arrested after police linked him to a fire that broke out at a residence. This is a tragic situation that highlights how quickly a personal dispute can escalate into a nightmare for innocent people.

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According to Fox News, the incident began when Zimmerman visited the home to profess his love for a woman living in the attic. According to the Lewistown Police Department, the situation took a dark turn when the woman rejected his advances. Police stated, “It was reported that Zimmerman became upset when he was rejected by the female and he began setting several items on fire on the first floor of the residence.”

The consequences for the people inside the home were devastating. Brandy Phillippe, a 44 year old Army veteran, was found dead inside the residence. The Mifflin County Coroner’s Office indicated that she appeared to have tried to escape the blaze but unfortunately became trapped. Her obituary describes her as a woman of many talents who served her country by specializing in Patriot missiles.

It’s wild that a simple rejection led to a triple-victim tragedy

Later in her life, she worked as a professional truck driver and had a deep love for cats. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide. Other residents suffered severe injuries while trying to flee the burning building. One man jumped from the second floor and sustained significant facial injuries, along with internal burns to his throat from smoke inhalation. He had to be flown to a burn trauma center for emergency care.

Another woman passed out from the smoke and fell onto a concrete sidewalk below, resulting in serious injuries that also required transport to a trauma center. Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw Zimmerman standing in a nearby alley watching the house burn. Some even reported hearing him admit to starting the fire, an incident reminiscent of an Uber driver starting a deadly fire over a lack of companionship.

Police said Robert Shane Zimmerman became upset “when he was rejected” and began setting several items on fire inside the house, eventually engulfing the property in flames. #OxygenTrueCrimeNews



Visit the link for more: https://t.co/erzaLzPIio pic.twitter.com/defMVPYXwC — Oxygen True Crime (@oxygen) May 11, 2026

When police arrived at his home to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant, they noted that he smelled like ash and smoke. Although Zimmerman claimed he had ingested fentanyl and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, he was eventually cleared by medical staff and brought to the police department for questioning.

During the subsequent interview, Zimmerman made what police described as “several incriminating statements.” While he claimed he could not recall the exact moment the fire started, he was able to provide details about the events immediately before and after the blaze. When investigators told him that someone had died in the fire, police noted that he had a “strong emotional response.”

Zimmerman is currently being held at the Mifflin County Correctional Facility. He faces multiple charges, including arson. It is a grim reminder of how fragile safety can be when someone decides to act on such dangerous impulses. The woman who was the target of Zimmerman’s unwanted advances was also taken into custody on an unrelated prothonotary warrant that had been issued back in February.

Surveillance footage from the area appears to support the accounts provided by witnesses, further solidifying the investigation into this horrific event.

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