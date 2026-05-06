Uber driver allegedly started a deadly California fire on New Year, but his obsession with a high-profile killer is now at the center of his trial

The trial for Jonathan Rinderknecht is scheduled to begin on June 8, bringing a high-stakes legal conclusion to the investigation surrounding the devastating Palisades Fire. Rinderknecht, who is now 30, faces federal charges including one count of destruction of property by means of fire, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and one count of timber set afire.

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According to People, these charges stem from a series of events that began on January 1, 2025, when prosecutors allege that the former Uber driver ignited combustible material, starting the blaze that ultimately became known as the Lachman and Palisades Fires. The scope of this tragedy is immense, as fire officials have confirmed that the wildfire claimed the lives of 12 people and scorched over 23,000 acres of land. According to federal court documents, the initial incident on January 1 was a holdover fire.

While firefighters initially suppressed the Lachman Fire, it continued to smolder underground within the root structures of dense vegetation. When heavy winds swept through the area on January 7, the fire surfaced and spread, leading to the destruction of thousands of homes and hundreds of businesses in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Imagine your driver ranting about ‘vigilante justice’

A trial memo reveals that prosecutors are focusing heavily on Rinderknecht’s state of mind leading up to the disaster. The filing suggests that he had become increasingly angry with his life and society during the months preceding the fire. Investigators allege that he was struggling with disappointment regarding his lack of companionship on New Year’s Eve and a difficult relationship with a former co-worker.

Perhaps most notably, the documents claim that Rinderknecht was obsessed with Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on December 4, 2024. Prosecutors contend that Rinderknecht’s fixation on Mangione played a significant role in his mindset. The trial memo highlights that Rinderknecht performed various online searches in December 2024, including phrases like “free Luigi Mangione,” “lets take down all the billionaires,” and “reddit lets kill all the billionaires.”

Angry at the world, obsessed with fire, and fixated on Luigi Mangione: new details in a pretrial memo are giving us a better understanding of accused-arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht's state of mind before the Palisades Fire pic.twitter.com/z3OJfu7GH3 — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) May 5, 2026

On January 3, 2025, he allegedly captured a screenshot of an article covering Mangione’s not guilty plea. During his time working as an Uber driver on December 31 and January 1, passengers reportedly observed Rinderknecht acting erratically. These witnesses described him as being “angry, intense, driving erratically, and ranting about being ‘pissed off at the world’ and Luigi Mangione, capitalism, and vigilantism.”

When investigators later questioned him about the motivations behind such an act, Rinderknecht allegedly compared the arson to the crime for which Mangione was charged. He reportedly expressed a deep “resentment of the rich enjoying their money as ‘we’re basically being enslaved by them’” and framed the act as one of “desperation.” Additionally, authorities discovered an image generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city among the data collected from his digital devices.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest on October 8, noting that while the legal process cannot undo the destruction, the charges aim to bring some measure of justice to the victims. Rinderknecht, who previously lived in the Pacific Palisades area, was arrested on a criminal complaint before being indicted later in October 2025. Despite the evidence presented by the prosecution, Rinderknecht maintains his innocence.

His attorney, Steve Haney, recently stated, “My client maintains his innocence as he has from the beginning and we look forward to clearing his name at trial.” The upcoming trial is expected to be a lengthy affair, with prosecutors estimating it will last between 7 and 10 days. They plan to call between 40 and 50 witnesses to testify regarding the events that led to the catastrophic fire.

Whether the jury finds the arguments regarding his fixation on Mangione and anti-wealth sentiment compelling remains to be seen when the trial commences on June 8.

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