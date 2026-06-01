Woman booked a $1,050 per night Atlanta hotel for FIFA World Cup dates, and then months later a huge difference in price made her redo her reservation

I think the FIFA World Cup is currently one of the most talked-about events in the world right now. With many sharing their views, according to BroBible, a TikToker, The Carolina Diamond (@thecarolinadiamond), has also put forward the opinion that the FIFA hype seems to be fading as hotel prices are dropping. In her video, she said, “People are not coming” to Atlanta for the World Cup. She reported that the hotel room ticket price, which was previously more than $1,000, appears to be halved, and some premium hotels have the same listings at around $300.

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The woman in her video revealed that the room she had previously booked for World Cup dates was around $1,050 dollars in Mariot hotel, but now, after checking the prices, the same room was listed at $ 383. As a result, she reportedly cancelled the previous booking and secured a new one at a much lower price.

She, in an email to Brobible, said, “I did look around at other hotels, and it seemed that across-the-board pricing had dropped significantly. What I would like other travelers to know is that in the metro Atlanta area, especially concentrated in downtown Atlanta where most events happen, that the average hotel room could be between $250-$400.” she also added. “I didn’t check Expedia or Hopper or any of those sites, so they might also want to check the pricing on there as well.”

Why the FIFA hype appears to be crumbling, and its impact on hotels is becoming increasingly clear

Even though the hype for the FIFA World Cup cannot be overlooked, trends suggest otherwise. For many, these two reasons could be responsible for the decline of interest: the ticket and travel prices for the World Cup and the involvement of ICE. Previously, there have been reports of ticket rescheduling in which people who had bought tickets at higher prices had their desired seats moved to less desirable locations.

While that may have influenced the decline, the second could be the traveling costs. The New Jersey Transit price hike, which will reportedly charge fans $100 instead of $ 12.90 to travel from New York to MetLife Stadium, may also have given fans second thoughts. These, combined with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s confirmation of ICE involvement, may have collectively led to the current situation.

These opinions may be factors behind the decline in interest, but since the FIFA World Cup is taking place in the US, where football seems to top the charts more than soccer, this could be another factor contributing to the decline in interest in the World Cup. According to a 2025 poll, only 44% of people in the US knew that their country would host the FIFA World Cup.

Out of these, 32% plan to attend the FIFA World Cup. In my opinion, these numbers are quite low compared to expectations. Hotel price maybe falling right now, but the real numbers will likely appear during or very near the World Cup.

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