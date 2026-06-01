Jeremy Clarkson says he doesn’t believe in the death penalty, but when it comes to people who drop litter, he wants them shot on the spot

Jeremy Clarkson has made his feelings on countryside litterbugs crystal clear, declaring that he would like to see them shot on the spot. The 66-year-old broadcaster has been managing his 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds since 2019. As detailed by the Express, he shared those frustrations during a recent interview on Times Radio, ahead of the fifth instalment of his Amazon Prime series, Clarkson’s Farm, which premieres on June 3, 2026.

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It’s no secret that running a farm in the current economic climate is a significant challenge, but for Clarkson, the disrespect shown to the land by members of the public is a particular sore point. During the interview on Monday, June 1, he explained that the litter problem in the countryside has become increasingly difficult to ignore. He told the outlet, “I cannot abide litter, and I cannot understand the mentality of someone who thinks, ‘Right, I’ve got this wrapper, I shall throw it out of my car window into that hedge’.”

He expressed the annoyance in characteristically blunt fashion. “Honestly, it drives me mad. I do not believe in the death penalty, but for people who drop litter, I don’t think there even needs to be a trial, just shoot them in the head. It really, really annoys me, and so many people do it,” he said. The comments are plainly hyperbolic, though they reflect the frustration of someone trying to maintain a working farm.

Clarkson also pointed to balloons as another recurring nuisance on his land

When asked if the situation has worsened over the years, he confirmed that it has, noting that he encounters mess every time he heads out onto the farm. He also singled out a specific, recurring problem. “And those balloons that people have at parties, they release those balloons, and then they come down, and they’re all over, they’re everywhere. I just want to go and execute them. It drives me absolutely up the wall,” he added.

"Jeremy Clarkson calls for snipers to be put in trees to shoot dead people who drop litter in the countryside".



A tad extreme, but we empathise with his sense of desperation at the severely littered state of Britain… 😪@JeremyClarkson pic.twitter.com/qiVpgHtnvU — Clean Up Britain (@cleanupbritain) November 6, 2025

Amid broader debates about public behaviour going viral online, including a Texas bartender who detailed his own method for dealing with people he finds inconsiderate, Clarkson’s comments quickly drew attention across social media. Beyond litter, Clarkson also used the interview to discuss the political landscape as it relates to farming. He warned that the current government is not winning over the agricultural community, claiming there is “not a farmer alive” who supports the Labour Party, largely due to what he describes as a betrayal of the countryside.

According to Clarkson, many farmers are now shifting their support toward Reform, with his farm manager Kaleb Cooper reporting the same trend among his own contacts in the industry. The reality of farming, as Clarkson has documented it, is far from the romanticised image some might hold. Since acquiring the land near Chipping Norton in 2008 and taking over management himself in 2019, he has catalogued the highs and lows on screen.

The show has become a significant hit for Amazon Prime, and even generated what many refer to as “Clarkson’s clause,” which helps farmers convert old agricultural buildings for commercial use. UK Prime Video subscribers, meanwhile, could soon face a new annual charge under proposals being reviewed by the government, as outlined in a report covering a potential extension of the TV licence fee to all streaming content.

Despite the show being renewed for a fifth season, there is talk it may eventually take a break. Clarkson has acknowledged that the production crew is feeling the fatigue of five consecutive years of filming, though he remains open to continuing if the right narrative presents itself.

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