Texas teen couple faced charges for a string of dating app robberies, but one 15-year-old victim nearly paid the ultimate price

A teen couple from Texas has been charged with multiple felony charges after they allegedly lured men through a dating application and then assaulted them before robbing them. Police stated that the couple had been arrested for having repeated this action multiple times before getting caught. Two victims have been identified, investigations are ongoing, and a couple have been put into detention without bail.

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As reported by People, Alyssa Canul, the female suspect, was arrested on the 27th of May and was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Canul also allegedly tried to tamper with the evidence and could face a charge for it. Her boyfriend, Joseph Anthony Aguilar, was arrested a day before, on the 26th of May, as reported by the Bexar County Justice Department. Per the police, both of them were arrested for two incidents of attempted battery and robbery, which took place on the 25th of May.

Police in their statement said, “In the first case, the victim was pistol-whipped. In the second, a 15-year-old boy was shot four times but survived.” According to the affidavit, in one of the incidents, the victim was lured to the couple’s residence, and when he was being robbed, he tried to save himself. In this process, he was reportedly hit with four bullets, but managed to escape and was taken to the hospital.

Alyssa Canul allegedly used dating platforms to lure victims

Alyssa Canul appears to have lured people with a date at the park bench, per KSAT. She did it with one of her victims who came and sat with her, and out of nowhere, Anthony pistol-whipped him before robbing him. In the other incident, the victim managed to run away despite getting shot multiple times, and he reached a cafe where bystanders called 911 and was taken to the hospital, where he is reportedly out of danger.

A Texas teen couple is accused of using online dating apps to lure victims before robbing them in two separate attacks. Police allege 17-year-old Alyssa Canul arranged meetings with the victims, while her boyfriend, 18-year-old Joseph Aguilar Campos, carried out the robberies. pic.twitter.com/M6SZ9pcYyN — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 1, 2026

Previously, a similar incident was also reported at Ocean Springs Park, where a victim said that he picked up 18-year-old Jasmyn Hodges, whom he had added as a friend on Snapchat. Jasmyn sat with him, and after a while, she said that she was feeling sick and wanted to get out of the car. When she asked him to stop the car, two people allegedly took the victim out of his own car and robbed off his phone and cash. Jasmyn and a 16-year-old have been arrested, and the investigations are ongoing.

Coming back to this Texas incident, the police have obtained a phone call in which the female suspect could be heard saying that she disposed of the weapon used during these robberies. Canul and Anthony are now being held at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in San Antonio. Canul is now reportedly being held on a $250,000 bond, while Anthony is being held on a $300,000 bond.

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