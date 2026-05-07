Man thought a social media invite to a luxury Miami condo would be his dream date, but what happened behind closed doors left him screaming for help

Dates not going as planned, like this man who was just boxing the leftovers, is common; in fact, many of us have experienced a disappointing date ourselves. However, this special day turned into a crime scene. Well, that’s something rare but not impossible. Something similar happened to this man, who thought his date would go well, but in the end, he ran to the authorities.

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As reported by the New York Post, a man was lured into a luxury Miami apartment by a Florida woman. However, the situation took a wild turn when she ended up robbing the poor man, who then screamed for help. Per the arrest affidavit cited by Local 10, the woman, identified as a 30-year-old Nicole Cano, invited a man through text messages in her fancy Biscayne Bay condo.

After her bizarre attempt to rob him, she faces charges of strong-armed robbery and false imprisonment. All of this happened earlier, as the victim struggled and managed to get outside the apartment, screaming for help. He informed the authorities and recently identified Nicole in a six-phot lineup. However, the way she lured him in fell more towards what we see in heist movies.

Her trick to rob him involved other women as well

Yes, she wasn’t alone in the apartment when this happened. We have heard about a date making a vanishing act of the decade, but Nicole did the same to this person’s belongings. It all began with an Instagram message where this 30-year-old texted the man to “have drinks.” To some, it may already sound fishy, but the victim may have thought what could go wrong.

Florida woman allegedly lured victim to luxury Miami condo — then robbed him with 2 accomplices A blonde Florida woman was arrested after allegedly messaging a man on social media and inviting him to her Miami apartment, only to rob him blind, police say. https://t.co/Z7hpccOAFV pic.twitter.com/XB5wNViQVJ — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) May 7, 2026

Once he reached Nicole’s luxury apartment, everything changed when two other women joined them. Yes, two others were involved as well; this makes three women confronting the man and asking for his belongings. They reportedly asked for money first, but the victim said he didn’t have any. The person tried to leave the apartment, but tensions grew as they forced him to pay.

He didn’t have cash, but that didn’t stop the women from taking a chain from his neck. According to the affidavit, the man managed to retrieve his chain, but before he could escape, he lost his $300 gold pendant to the group. Later, she was caught, and per the court records, she pleaded not guilty.

Thankfully, no injuries occurred, but cases like this are just one of those reality checks where something that sounds too good to be true ends up being the worst. We don’t know this man’s name, but whoever he was, he learned a great lesson that day.

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