A New Jersey woman thought her first date was fine. Then he said ‘I’m gonna go’ and committed the best vanishing act of the decade

First dates don’t always go as planned, but what happened to one woman from New Jersey was something she never expected. A TikTok user named Andi posted a video about her dating experience, and more than 220,000 people have watched it since then.

According to Bro Bible, Andi was out with a guy at a bar, and things seemed to be going okay. She went to the bathroom for a few minutes, and when she came back, everything had changed. While she was gone, another woman showed up at the bar, and her date’s whole attitude shifted.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna go,'” Andi said in her TikTok video. That was it. He just left. The bartender told her what happened after she stepped outside. The bartender knew Andi well because her best friend works there. The guy had walked out and left her sitting there alone. Andi was clearly upset about it. “I cannot do it,” she said. “I can’t date men anymore.”

This is why people are losing faith in dating

But the worst part wasn’t just that he left. The bill for their date was $450, which shocked a lot of people who saw the video. Many commenters couldn’t believe they spent that much money on a first date. One person asked, “Maybe it’s cause you ordered the whole menu. Cause what do you mean 450 for two people on a first date?”

People had very different opinions about what happened. One commenter wrote, "See how she runs up a bill and expects a man to pay it." Someone else told her to "sue him in small claims court." And one person even called what the guy did "absolute king." The reactions were all over the place.

The whole situation made people talk about whether men still treat women with respect during dates. A report says that most women don’t see much of that old-fashioned politeness anymore. Things like opening doors or walking someone to their car don’t happen as much. Now it looks more like sending a nice text or making sure someone got home okay.

But here's the thing. A lot of men think they are being respectful, but women don't always see it that way. This difference in how people view things has become a real problem.

