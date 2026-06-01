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Former CIA official David Rush, charged after the FBI seized 303 gold bars, reportedly had ties to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg

A golden discovery.
Image of Towhid Rafid
Towhid Rafid
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Published: Jun 1, 2026 07:00 am

Former CIA official David Rush is currently in custody after FBI agents seized 303 gold bars from his home in Ashburn, Virginia. The gold, valued at approximately $40 million, was found during a raid that also turned up $2 million in U.S. cash and 35 luxury watches. Rush now faces charges of theft of public money. He had served for 17 years in a senior role within the CIA Directorate of Science and Technology.

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According to The Daily Beast, the investigation began after the CIA conducted a review of assets Rush had requested for what he described as work-related expenses. When the agency could not locate the tens of millions of dollars in gold bars and foreign currency he had received, it referred the matter for further investigation, which led to the search of his property.

Beyond the theft charges, Rush also faces allegations of forging his educational and military credentials. He is scheduled for a court hearing regarding charges that he filed fraudulent time sheets by falsely claiming to be a member of the Navy Reserve, according to reports.

Rush’s reported connection to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg

Sources told NBC News that Rush maintained a years-long professional relationship with Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg. Feinberg is a billionaire and the founder of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management. 

He has also been a significant supporter of the intelligence community, serving as chairman of the Intelligence Advisory Board starting in 2018, during the first term of President Donald Trump. The CIA has faced increased scrutiny in recent months, including a major shutdown of a longstanding public resource that the agency ended without detailed explanation.

According to reports, Feinberg helped support Rush’s career over the years. The two men reportedly first met when Feinberg was heading the board, which advises the White House and intelligence agencies on matters related to intelligence collection.

The arrest followed a formal referral from CIA Director John Ratcliffe. In a joint statement, the CIA and FBI noted that Ratcliffe had referred the potential violations to the FBI for investigation. The statement read, “We are committed to following the facts, ensuring accountability, and pursuing justice in accordance with the law.”

Rush has claimed the gold was obtained for work-related expenses, though the charges against him suggest the agency disputes that account. Rush’s insistence that the gold bars were tied to official CIA work has been central to his defense, even as investigators continue to build their case. The investigation is described as ongoing, and more charges are expected as it progresses. Rush remains in federal custody as the legal process continues.

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