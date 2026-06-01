A teenage horse rider has been accused of attempting to injure the competitor’s horses before the competition. Police reported that they had arrested a teen girl after receiving a report that three horses were stabbed at the site of a barrel racing competition this weekend. The injuries were not life-threatening to these horses, but could be enough to keep them out of the competition. The incident took place in Las Vegas, where a TikToker recently found a hotel only for rich guests.

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According to USA Today, police received a report at 2 am on 30th May from a barn at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center that three horses had been attacked with a sharp object. After the news became public, the National Barrel Horse Association declared that many horses were injured by an alleged competitor at the 2026 NBHA Professional’s Choice Vegas Super Show, which will be held just days after this incident.

The association, in a press release, affirmed that the suspect “has been removed and placed in the care of authorities, and there is no ongoing threat of any kind.” The authorities also said that the girl “had access to the barn, and investigators believe she may have used a knife to inflict multiple injuries to the horses.”

The accused girl was arrested at a nearby hotel following the association’s statement

After the news broke, the police began searching for the accused. The girl was found at a nearby hotel and was arrested immediately for allegedly having a connection with the incident. The LVMPD investigated the case and determined that the girl was involved in the incident. Another 17-year-old participant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she had spoken with the suspect “a few times” before the incident.

A teenage girl who was competing in a National Barrel Horse Association event in Las Vegas was arrested over the weekend after three horses were attacked with a sharp object. https://t.co/svEV6h34WV pic.twitter.com/h4AsI81pxc — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) June 1, 2026

After the arrest, the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa reported, “We are thankful to report all of the horses involved are safe. We want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the NBHA for their immediate response to this incident, and the South Point is fully cooperating with the LVMPD as it conducts its investigation.”

The suspect has been arrested and is now facing 12 counts of animal cruelty charges, including willful or malicious killing, maiming or torturing an animal, along with three felony charges of malicious destruction of private property worth around $5,000 in damages. She has been transferred to Clark County Juvenile Hall.

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