Maine Democrat says billionaires are ‘currently running the country’ instead of Trump, and tax-the-rich policies aren’t ‘trying’ hard enough

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner recently shared his perspective on the influence of the wealthy during an appearance on the More Perfect Union podcast. Platner suggested that billionaires currently hold an outsized amount of power, claiming they are the ones who are currently running the country, Fox News reported.

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This perspective marks a significant point in his campaign as he positions himself as a candidate focused on aggressive economic reform. When asked about his strategy for implementing tax policies that target billionaires without negatively impacting small businesses, Platner offered a candid assessment of why he believes previous efforts have failed.

“I think, and I’ll just be upfront, I think that the reason that it’s hit the middle class every time they try is that they’re not actually trying,” Platner said. “Because if they did, it would bother the people that donate the most money to them. And in this political system, that’s all any of these folks seem to care about.”

Platner backed up his argument by referencing insights he gained from an old college roommate who went on to work as an IRS agent. According to Platner, his roommate explained that government organizations are often incentivized to focus their enforcement efforts on smaller entities rather than the ultra-wealthy. The logic provided was that these agencies frequently lack the necessary resources to go up against the massive legal teams that billionaires can afford to hire.

“And for years, he would always tell me, he’s like, ‘You know, it’s very funny. When our budget gets cut, our bosses come down and say, it is time to go after small- and medium-sized businesses, because we don’t have the manpower or the resources to go tangle with a billionaire’s legal team.’ It’s much easier just to go down and go after just a small [business],” Platner said. He also noted that the total amount of uncollected taxes from corporations in the country sits in the hundreds of billions of dollars, a figure that he finds particularly concerning.

Nobody works hard enough to justify being a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/qasCianOdj — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) May 5, 2026

Platner is certainly not the only progressive voice pushing for these kinds of changes. His push to target billionaires aligns with similar efforts from other figures, such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is advocating for a tax-the-rich policy aimed at luxury homes. Additionally, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, who identifies as a democratic socialist, has dismissed concerns that wealthy residents might flee her city if tax rates are increased. It is clear that this topic is gaining traction within certain segments of the Democratic Party.

The campaign for Platner has been anything but quiet. Following Maine Governor Janet Mills announcing her withdrawal from the Democratic primary race, Platner became the presumed nominee for the November election. He has been vocal about his intentions if he manages to secure a seat in the Senate, even though Republicans currently maintain control of the chamber. Platner has expressed a belief that the Democratic Party could regain the majority, but he has also encouraged his colleagues to adopt a more activist approach to their roles, including showing up at protests.

One of the more striking comments from Platner involves his commitment to civil disobedience. “If we don’t get the majority,” Platner said, “and things continue to get worse, I will promise you that I’m going to be arrested as a United States senator.” This type of rhetoric echoes concerns previously voiced by other politicians, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in 2024 expressed worry that the law enforcement system could be weaponized against political opponents.

Beyond his tax plans, Platner has outlined a strategy to use the investigatory powers of the Senate to challenge the current administration. He has spoken about his desire to shut the White House down by hauling officials in under subpoena on a regular basis to face questions from Senate committees. He has also suggested that there is a compelling case for the impeachment and removal of at least two Supreme Court justices.

His campaign has faced its fair share of hurdles and controversies along the way. He has dealt with accusations regarding a tattoo that some have compared to a Totenkopf, which is a Nazi SS symbol. Furthermore, he has faced backlash for past comments made on Reddit where he identified as a communist, criticized rape victims, and praised a Hamas raid that resulted in the deaths of at least five Israeli soldiers.

Platner has offered apologies for these past controversies, and he also issued an apology for his initial response to the backlash after he used the r-word during a subsequent interview.

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