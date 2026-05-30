She was engaged, trying for a baby and completely blindsided when he left, and two years later his explanation changed everything

A woman who was engaged and actively trying to start a family found herself hospitalized following a suicide attempt after her fiancé of nearly a decade walked out with no explanation. The story, as detailed by Bored Panda, drew widespread attention online. She had no warning, no conversation, and no closure, just an absence that upended everything she had built over ten years.

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Two years on, she rebuilt her life, found a new partner, and recently had her first child. Then her former fiancé reached out, asking to meet. That coffee shop conversation left her shaken. He admitted he had been dealing with fertility issues and chose to walk away rather than face the situation with her, even as the two were actively trying to conceive at the time.

The revelation prompted a strong reaction from those who followed the story. Many called his decision selfish, arguing that by withholding the truth he denied her the chance to seek medical options or at least have an honest conversation about their path forward. Some went further, saying his decision to reach out served his need for closure more than hers.

Men are rarely given space to talk about infertility

Scientific literature shows infertility affects roughly one in six people of reproductive age globally. Male factors are solely responsible in approximately 20 to 30 percent of cases and contribute to around half of all cases overall. Researchers at the Fertility Centers of New England have documented that men dealing with infertility frequently experience feelings of inadequacy, shame, and depression, compounded by cultural expectations that tie fertility to masculinity.

Those pressures often lead men to suppress what they are going through, a pattern that can quietly destabilize relationships from within. Fertility care in particular tends to focus on the female partner, leaving men without structured support during what can be an isolating experience. Amid broader conversations about men withdrawing under strain, a case involving a retired Air Force general who witnesses said was “not his usual self” before he vanished has also drawn significant attention this week.

The public reaction to her story has been pointed. Commenters largely sided with her, with many arguing that he robbed her of the ability to make informed decisions about her own future. Others noted that his reappearance disrupted the peace she had already built for herself, amid other viral stories circulating online, including a viral livestream rescue story that renewed conversations about how often people struggling quietly go unnoticed. His confession arrived two years after she had already done the work of rebuilding her life.

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