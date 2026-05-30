Erika Kirk told the man spreading dating rumours to brush off the Dorito dust and touch grass, and then named where she actually was

Erika Kirk has officially fired back at claims that she is in a new relationship, labeling the allegations as lies and telling the individual behind them to brush off the Dorito dust and touch grass. The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk addressed the rumors on May 28, as reported by LADbible, refuting claims that she is dating casino heir Blake Wynn. She made clear that she was not even in Los Angeles on the date in question, stating she was home in Arizona celebrating her son’s second birthday.

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The allegations came from far-right influencer Collin Scott Campbell, who operates the X account Project Constitution. Campbell claimed he had verified through two sources, including an eyewitness, that Erika and Wynn had been spotted getting intimate at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Bar Nineteen12 on the evening of May 14. He pointed to photos of the pair together at past events as further evidence of an ongoing relationship.

Both Erika and Wynn denied the claims in full. Wynn posted on X that he is “not dating Erika Kirk,” adding that Campbell’s sources amounted to “a tag team of Helen Keller and AI-generated audio.” Erika clarified that Wynn is a longtime friend of her late husband who is about to be engaged to his girlfriend, and described Campbell’s behavior as a deranged obsession.

Campbell’s claims are part of a longer pattern of harassment

Erika’s legal team previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to Campbell in March over earlier false allegations, which her lawyers said had caused significant damage to her and the organization she now leads. She has been in a prominently Kirk’s public-facing role since stepping into the CEO position at Turning Point USA following Charlie’s assassination in September 2025, and has regularly appeared alongside President Donald Trump and other public figures.

'Brush Off the Dorito Dust': Erika Kirk Absolutely Destroys Conspiracy Theorist Claiming She Has a 'New Jewish Boyfriend' https://t.co/e3t90hz01D — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 28, 2026

In her public response, Erika did not hold back. She described Campbell’s disregard for truth as deeply disturbing and said his claims were not only false but harmful to her late husband’s memory. She wrote that Charlie’s love would last her a lifetime and that only the Lord could fill the void left by his death.

Campbell pushed back after Wynn’s denial, asking him to prove his whereabouts on May 14. Wynn declined to engage further on those terms, ridiculing the request given the quality of Campbell’s sourcing. The back-and-forth reflects the broader pattern of conspiracy claims surrounding Charlie’s death that Erika has had to contend with since the assassination, alongside her responsibilities running one of the country’s most prominent conservative organizations.

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