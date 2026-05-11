Texas teaching aide allegedly exposed a 7-year-old child in class, but her career ended in prison after her sickening comments came to light

T’Nae Harrell, a 36-year-old former special education aide at Legacy Elementary School, is now facing a state jail felony charge of voyeurism after allegedly exposing a 7-year-old student in her classroom. According to New York Post, the incident, which occurred on April 29, 2026, has led to her arrest and booking into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

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It’s definitely a rough situation for everyone involved, especially considering the nature of the allegations. According to court documents, Harrell reportedly made inappropriate comments regarding the physical appearance of the young girl during class. The situation escalated when she allegedly pulled up the student’s shirt and exposed her chest, even going as far as comparing the child to a “porn star” while speaking with another staff member.

This behavior is honestly hard to wrap your head around, especially in a professional school environment. What makes this case particularly clear from an investigative standpoint is the amount of evidence available.

It’s wild that four coworkers watched the incident happen in real-time

The incident was reportedly witnessed by four other staff members who were present in the room at the time. Beyond those eyewitness accounts, the entire event was captured on classroom security cameras. When investigators questioned Harrell about the incident on Thursday, she reportedly admitted to the behavior. It’s a massive relief that the school had these systems in place to catch such an event, as it allows for a faster path to justice for the student and her family.

Update:



T’Nae Harrell allegedly admitted to exposing a 7-year-old girl’s chest in front of students & compared the victim to a porn star.



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It was witnessed by elementary schoolers & four other staffers. https://t.co/8xNKfQFTc8 — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) May 11, 2026

The school district took immediate action as soon as the reports came to light. Administrators were made aware of the incident on Monday, May 4, and they promptly removed Harrell from the classroom and placed her on leave. By Thursday, May 7, she had been officially fired from her position at the district. Following the investigation by the Frenship ISD Police Department, the charges were presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office, leading to her arrest late Thursday night.

She was subsequently booked into the Lubbock County Jail on Friday morning and now faces a potential two-year prison sentence. Frenship Independent School District officials have been vocal about their stance on the matter. In a statement, the district noted, “Reported behavior such as this is unacceptable and deeply concerning and goes against everything Frenship ISD stands for.” This situation reflects a disturbing trend of educator misconduct, recently highlighted by a coach’s arrest for deviant acts with a student.

They also emphasized their commitment to the students, stating, “Creating a safe learning environment for all students is our top priority, and we take these investigations very seriously.” It’s clear the district is trying to manage the fallout for those affected by this incident. They have reached out to the family of the student involved and have notified all parents of children in that specific classroom regarding the investigation.

To help navigate the aftermath, the district is offering additional counseling and resources to students, parents, and staff members. It’s a top-tier move to prioritize mental health support when a community is hit with news like this, as it’s clearly an incredibly difficult time for the families at Legacy Elementary.

While the legal process will continue to play out in the courts, the swift removal of the aide is a necessary step in ensuring the school remains a secure place for learning.

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