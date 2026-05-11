The hantavirus scare is far from over, and now we have another virus outbreak with more than 100 sickened aboard Caribbean Princess cruise

A norovirus outbreak has hit the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, with 102 passengers and 13 crew members falling ill during a recent voyage, NBC News reported. This latest health concern comes as the cruise industry continues to navigate the complexities of managing contagious illnesses at sea.

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The outbreak was officially reported on Thursday during the ship’s journey, which spanned from April 28 to May 11. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness was caused by norovirus, a highly contagious virus that leads to vomiting and diarrhea and is known to spread rapidly in the close quarters of a cruise ship.

Despite the situation, some travelers have described the overall environment on board as surprisingly manageable. Jan van Milligen, who has been on the ship for 21 days with friends and relatives from South Africa, noted that life remained quite normal during the voyage. He mentioned that he continued to attend shows and enjoy meals, telling reporters on Saturday that the cruise line took all necessary precautions to stop the spread. He felt the crew was very professional and kept passengers well-informed throughout the ordeal.

Cruise ships are emerging as the epicenter of all kinds of viral outbreaks

Donna Leonte, a passenger from Florida who was celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary on the ship, echoed these sentiments. She said that while safety precautions were definitely in place, the atmosphere was not one of panic. She emphasized that people were still participating in all scheduled activities, provided they remained mindful of the situation.

Both van Milligen and Leonte observed significant changes to the ship’s daily operations, particularly regarding food service. The buffet, which is typically a self-serve experience, was modified so that staff members handed out utensils, dishes, and food to guests. Additionally, there was a noticeable increase in the presence of sanitizing stations, and passengers were encouraged to wash their hands more frequently.

A norovirus outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship has sickened 115+ passengers and crew during a Florida voyage. The virus spreads rapidly in closed spaces through contaminated food, water, air and surfaces. Main symptoms reported are vomiting & diarrhoea #Norovirus pic.twitter.com/7URsosT3ji — Health Wealth (@TheHWChannel) May 11, 2026

Princess Cruises confirmed that a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal symptoms during the trip from Port Everglades in Florida. In a statement, the company explained that they quickly disinfected every area of the ship and increased sanitizing efforts for the duration of the voyage. The cruise line also noted that the Caribbean Princess would undergo a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection process upon arriving at Port Canaveral on May 11, ensuring the ship is ready for its next scheduled departure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that sick passengers and crewmembers were isolated and that stool samples were collected for further testing. It is worth noting that similar protocols were put into effect in March after more than 150 people became ill with norovirus on another Princess Cruises ship.

While the situation on the Caribbean Princess is being managed, the cruise industry has recently faced broader concerns regarding virus outbreaks. Separate from the norovirus incident, there has been a complex situation involving the hantavirus on the MV Hondius. Unlike the norovirus outbreak, which is common in cruise settings, the hantavirus situation has required extensive international cooperation and emergency evacuations.

The MV Hondius became the center of a major health response after passengers began showing symptoms of severe respiratory illness. Following the ship’s arrival near Tenerife in the Canary Islands, passengers were evacuated on military and government planes to return to their home countries for monitoring and testing. At least eight people from the ship were confirmed or suspected to have contracted the hantavirus, and there have been three deaths associated with the outbreak.

Health officials are still working to determine the origin of the hantavirus, with investigations focusing on Argentina, where the ship departed on April 1. Hantavirus is typically contracted by breathing in air contaminated with particles from infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. The specific Andes strain involved in this outbreak is notable because it is the only form known to spread between humans.

Experts and health organizations like the World Health Organization have been coordinating with various governments to ensure that passengers are monitored for up to 42 days following potential exposure.

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