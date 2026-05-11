“This is ridiculous” A TikToker spent $300 on a luxury Las Vegas steak, only for a server to snatch it away over something we do all the time

Restaurants are the go-to places for many to just chill and enjoy their favorite dishes, but that doesn’t mean they’re immune to problems. We have heard about an odd situation in a luxury restaurant where a person’s date left because he boxed the leftovers. Now, another bizarre scene has taken place at a fancy restaurant, where a woman who had spent $300 on a steak had her plate snatched by the waiter as she was enjoying it.

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The weird part is that she didn’t even do anything, and it all happened over something so common that we all do. According to Brobible, TikToker Roxanne (@itsroxc) posted a video of her protecting her dish after this incident, labeled, “When Golden Steer takes away your $300 dish while you’re mid cutting a steak.” Happened in Golden Steer, Las Vegas, when the server took away her plate, which appears to be over a “silver placement” misunderstanding.

I mean, imagine paying that amount of money at an expensive place, only for your dish to be snatched right in front of everyone. It must have been awkward and embarrassing for Roxanne, and she did get her plate back as her caption reads, “It’s ok tho they gave it back to me after stacking my friend’s plate on top of my half eaten steak and lobster.” The fact that it may have happened because of her placement of the fork and knife felt odd to many and sparked a debate over restaurant ethics.

Can the way we place our forks and knives now get our expensive meal taken away? That doesn’t sound right

This weird situation led many of Roxanne’s viewers to deduce that her silver placement could be the culprit. Brobible mentioned the subreddit r/coolguides, where a formal table graphic shows that waiters in such fancy restaurants can take your plate away based on your signals. This includes placing your fork and knife vertically across the plate, which typically indicates you are done eating, so the server can take them away without you having to say so yourself.

Sounds like restaurant etiquette, but it made some of her viewers furious. One said, “I’ve worked in fine dining for a long time. This is ridiculous.” Coming from someone who has worked in a similar environment before, it seems like Roxanne’s waiter was impatient, or it might have been their first day, trying to make an impression.

Another one who had also worked in the same setting questioned, “Over two decades in the service industry (years ago). Front and back of the house in both fine dining with Beard award winning chefs and dives. What the f*** is this?” We have heard about the chaos that struck when a customer tipped small, but having the food literally taken away while you are eating is completely random.

Coming back to etiquette, it does serve a purpose. But in Roxanne’s case, it seems like the server took it too seriously. As one of her viewers commented, “The plate can be literally licked clean and I would still ask the guest if I could take away their plate before physically attempting.” It makes total sense. These servers need to ask before taking the plate away, even if the silver placement makes it clear, especially when a customer is right in the middle of eating.

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