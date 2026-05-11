Virginia democrat says the redistricting fight is not over after Supreme Court ruling, and ‘all options’ are on the table

Virginia Representative Jennifer McClellan says that all options are on the table for Democrats in the Old Dominion State following a major ruling from the state Supreme Court that struck down their redistricting measure. This decision has caused quite a stir, as it immediately eliminates four House seats that were expected to flip to the Democratic side in the upcoming midterm elections.

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Analysts at the Cook Political Report suggest this move leaves Republicans with the possibility of netting between six and seven seats they likely would have otherwise lost. It is a tough situation for the party, and it represents a significant hurdle in their broader strategy to counteract redistricting efforts across the country.

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” McClellan made it clear that the fight is far from over. She noted, “I think the General Assembly is going to look at all options on the table, including trying again for the constitutional amendment. But I’m focused on the political fight.”

McClellan’s main priority is ensuring that Democrats pick up as many seats as possible this November, regardless of what the final map looks like

She expressed strong concern regarding the impact on minority representation, stating that she is focused on fighting against what she described as efforts in the Jim Crow South to dilute Black voters and eliminate Black representation to secure a Republican Congress. She argued that these political maneuvers are happening because opponents know they cannot win on the merits of their ideas and actions alone.

The situation in Virginia is being viewed alongside a separate, broader Supreme Court ruling that many Democrats consider a major blow to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In that case, the high court determined that Louisiana’s second majority-Black district was unconstitutional. This ruling makes it significantly harder for advocacy groups to justify redistricting efforts aimed at protecting the voting power of minority groups.

Virginia democrats plan to take redistricting fight to the Supreme Court



Unprecedented race to redraw Congressional lines playing out across the country -supercharged by Supreme Court gutting Voting Rights Act @ABC pic.twitter.com/NkCDRZxUD1 — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 9, 2026

McClellan and her colleagues have vowed to push back against these trends to sustain voting power for minorities. She told host Chris Stirewalt, “We’re going to fight every way possible, whether that’s through the courts, whether that’s through legislatures or whether that’s at the ballot box.” She added, “We’re going to jump over, under, through any obstacle that they throw our way.”

Looking ahead, McClellan suggested that Democrats might need to build stronger coalitions to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. She emphasized that it is a core Democratic value to ensure that minority voters, whether they are Black, Latino, or language minorities, have the opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. She pointed to the 14th and 15th Amendments as foundational to this mission.

While she acknowledged the potential need for new coalitions, she reiterated her primary concern regarding what she calls rampant discrimination across the South. She argued that this goes beyond just redrawing maps and includes putting various obstacles in people’s way. She concluded that Democrats must stand up to ensure that everyone has the ability to elect their candidate of choice, especially those who have historically been prevented from doing so.

The mood on Capitol Hill has shifted drastically following the unexpected court ruling. Only a few weeks ago, Democrats were feeling confident after Virginia voters passed a referendum to redraw House districts in a way that would have favored their party. This was seen as a vital piece of the puzzle to nullify gains made by Republicans in other states.

The Virginia Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision, ruled that the Democratic legislators violated the state constitution, citing technicalities related to timing. The majority wrote that the violation irreparably undermined the integrity of the referendum, rendering it null and void.

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