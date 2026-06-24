A patient reportedly kept pestering a woman over her MAGA shirt in a doctor’s waiting room, then she said something nobody expected

A confrontation in a doctor’s office waiting room has drawn attention online after one patient repeatedly approached another over the political shirt she was wearing. A TikTok user known as @yellowcca_922 posted a video that reportedly shows another patient confronting her multiple times about a MAGA shirt despite repeated requests to stop. The clip, which surfaced on June 23, 2026, appears to show a prolonged back and forth in which the TikToker asked several times to be left alone, while the other woman allegedly kept approaching.

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The story gained traction when reported by Daily Dot, with the footage showing the TikToker saying, “Stop! Stop! Honey you need to go,” as she and her mother tried to put distance between themselves and the other patient. The other woman continued to approach and speak despite these verbal cues, though her specific objections to the shirt were not entirely audible in the clip.

In the caption of her post, the TikToker said that if the woman had a problem with the shirt, she could have said so and moved on instead of continuing to approach them directly. She added, “I will wear what ever I want.” The identity of the woman who initiated the encounter, along with her specific motivations, has not been confirmed.

A doctor’s office is not the place to debate someone’s shirt

One of the more notable moments in the clip comes when the woman tells the TikToker, “I just need you to know that I’m not the bad person,” while the TikToker and her mother were still attempting to walk away. The comment section on the video drew a large reaction, with many commenters siding with the TikToker.

One wrote, “Nice shirt,” while another said the woman seemed to think she was being reasonable. The video also circulated with commentary from other social media accounts, some of which characterized the confronting woman’s behavior in harsher terms, though her political affiliation was not confirmed in the footage

Gal wears a MAGA shirt to a doctors appointment and a leftist woman can't handle it. She harasses the gal and her mother….all the while wearing gloves.



What a WACKADOO. pic.twitter.com/vxaExOnHfn — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) June 23, 2026

The reaction has also revived discussion of how political conversations are supposed to be handled in clinical settings, an issue that has come up before amid unrelated controversies over public confrontations tied to political disputes. The AMA Code of Medical Ethics, in Opinion 2.3.4, addresses how physicians should handle political communications with patients. As detailed by the American Medical Association, doctors retain the same free speech rights as any other American but must exercise caution with patients.

Because of the inherent imbalance of power in the patient-physician relationship, the code states that physicians should refrain from initiating political conversations during clinical encounters. They are encouraged to remain sensitive to a patient’s vulnerability and need for privacy, and to gauge a patient’s comfort level before raising non-medical topics. The guidance applies specifically to physicians and does not extend to interactions between patients themselves, which is the situation captured in the viral video.

Unrelated disputes over tipping and customer service, including a recent case involving a family’s restaurant tipping dispute, have similarly drawn attention for how strangers handle disagreements in public settings. In the waiting room video, the TikToker maintained throughout the exchange that she had no interest in discussing politics and wanted only to be left alone. The other woman continued speaking despite the repeated requests, which is the detail that drew the most reaction online.

As of publication, the woman who initiated the confrontation has not been identified, and neither she nor the medical office involved has issued a public comment.

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