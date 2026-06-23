Family at Olive Garden tipped 20% after racking up a $113 bill, but the server’s response made them rethink their tipped amount

A woman has seemingly gone viral over tipping in Olive Garden. According to Brobible, a woman on TikTok questioned whether she had tipped the server more than usual, who, in her words, went out of his way to thank her for the tip. She claimed she usually tipped 20% everywhere, but the way the server treated her made her rethink how much she should tip.

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Jenny, on her TikTok (@imjennyfromtheshop), posted a video asking people about the typical tip percentage nowadays. She declared in her video that she received many appreciative compliments from a server at Olive Garden, whom she had tipped 20% of the normal bill, which was $113. She said she normally tips this much to servers, but this man approached her family and thanked her for the tip. Jenny claimed that even after taking a tip, he remained quite generous to the family, asking them if they wanted any drinks after the dessert.

Jenny, in her video, stated, “What’s everyone’s normal tip percentage at restaurants right now? That is what I’ve always done unless the service is just, like, abnormally horrible, like, they didn’t care anything about us, they never came over.” She added, “Like, that’s… I really can’t even remember a time when that has been the case. But I tip 20% on the bottom line, sign the check. We’re walking to our car, and I’m talking to my husband, and I’m like, ‘Do people not tip 20% anymore?’”

The TikTok went viral, garnering over 300,000 views. The viewers shared their opinions on the matter, with some siding with the view that people should be generous to servers, while others argued that tipping is optional for diners.

@imjennyfromtheshop Okay but I need to know… what’s everyone’s normal tip percentage at restaurants right now? 👀🍽️ Between restaurant prices going up, fast casual checkout screens asking for tips, and everyone having different opinions on tipping culture… I feel like this conversation gets HEATED fast 😂 Are you a strict 20% tipper no matter what? Do you tip based on service? Do you tip at coffee shops and takeout too? I need honest answers because apparently everyone does this differently. Drop your restaurant tipping rules below 👇 #tippingculture #restauranttalk #serverlife #restauranttips #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound – jennyfromtheshop

One of the commenters shared her experience, saying, “I am a server at the yeehaw place, and you wouldn’t believe the way people tip. Rounding up, $5, a couple of dollars here and there. Someone actually said the $2 we make an hr is enough.” Another one added, “Always 20%, if it’s better service, 30%. My nail girl gets $20 on a $50 service. But I’m in the service industry… so I appreciate my people”

On the other hand, some people declared the tip to be optional. As one stated, “I tip 3-10 no matter the tab. Actually, I once gave $20 to a waiter who was really nice at Ruth’s Chris. Bill was $340. I’m not doing that percentage crap, sue me.” Another one added, “Tipping is optional; always has been and will be.” The comment section suggests that Jenny’s TikTok sparked a debate over the tipping culture.

Opinion: I think tipping a server, especially if they are treating you well, seems fair. Like others working hard in other professions and expecting more in return, servers are doing the same. Similarly, it appears that many find tipping optional, so servers should avoid being unenthusiastic about the amount a customer tips if it’s not up to their expectations.

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