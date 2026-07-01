A video shows an Amazon employee allegedly knocked a hat off a Trump mannequin, and people can’t agree on what it means

A video of a person allegedly knocking the hat off a Trump mannequin in a store has divided the internet. It was shared on X by Bo Loudon, as reported by the Daily Dot. Loudon posted the clip with the caption “This Amazon employee was just CAUGHT on security footage knocking the hat off of a store’s Trump Mannequin.” It had racked up 99.5K views at the time of publication.

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The identity of the person in the video has not been confirmed. Their employment status and any affiliation with Amazon could not be independently verified. Amazon has not commented on the incident. The individual shown has not spoken publicly. The video shows a person appearing to knock the hat from the mannequin before walking away.

Several users called for accountability, arguing that tampering with another person’s property warranted disciplinary action. “Please keep us updated on the outcome,” one wrote. Another tagged Amazon directly and suggested the company should address the matter. Calls for someone to lose their job after a politically charged viral video are nothing new online, with similar campaigns following contentious clips across the political spectrum.

Not everyone agreed action was warranted

Others pushed back on the backlash. “Isn’t it a free country? Now employers are supposed to police workers and tell them who and who they aren’t supposed to like?” one user wrote. Another urged caution. “Identifying or trying to get someone fired based on a viral clip alone can quickly become disproportionate,” they wrote, adding that employers should review the full facts before acting.

No public evidence has confirmed whether the person works for Amazon, whether any complaint has been filed, or whether disciplinary action is being considered. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify any of the key facts. The details reflect the account as shared on X by Loudon.

🚨WOW: This Amazon employee was just CAUGHT on security footage knocking the hat off of a store's Trump Mannequin.



I hope this man isn't employed by Amazon.



It sure would be a shame if this went viral and he was fired. pic.twitter.com/0fNZ4HBff0 — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 30, 2026

Trump-branded merchandise has grown into a significant commercial presence since his return to office. According to a CREW analysis published in April 2026, the Trump Store has launched at least 622 products since the start of his second term. The store generated around $8.8 million in 2024 alone. Items range from MAGA hats to merchandise hinting at a potential 2028 run.

The brand has become visible enough in retail spaces that the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit over counterfeit merchandise in summer 2025, according to The Verge. Trump-themed displays in stores are no longer unusual. Neither, it seems, are the reactions they provoke. Even a small gesture involving Trump merchandise has proven enough to spark a wide debate over political expression, workplace conduct, and where the line sits between personal opinion and professional accountability.

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