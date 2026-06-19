A Mississippi man’s furious reaction to a dad and his daughters in a bathroom got him identified, dragged, and fired

A Mississippi man has lost his job as a realtor after a video of him berating a father in a gas station restroom went viral. As reported by TMZ, the man confronted a father for bringing his young daughters into a women’s restroom and was identified by internet users shortly after the footage began circulating online.

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The real estate agency involved released a statement confirming that it had decided to cut ties with the man. A representative for the company explained that he was an independent contractor and that the trip in question was not affiliated with the business. They said they ultimately chose to stop using his services because his behavior did not align with the company’s values.

The situation began at an Alabama QuikTrip gas station, where Tyler Brodsky was helping his young daughters use the facilities. Tyler said he was in the women’s restroom specifically to assist his children and that the room was empty when they entered. He found himself in a heated confrontation with the man, who was upset enough by the situation that he called the police, though officers who arrived found no reason to take action against Tyler.

A father’s bathroom dispute becomes a lesson in viral consequences

Tyler later shared the footage on TikTok and said he was surprised by how quickly the video spread across the internet. He mentioned that this is a common struggle for solo dads who need to manage their young daughters’ needs in public spaces. Public confrontations caught on camera have drawn similar attention before, including a restaurant dispute over filming that also escalated quickly once it spread online.

@tylerbrodsky2 Y’all make this man famous. We stopped at a QuikTrip on our road trip from Florida back to Oklahoma so my daughters could use the restroom. The women’s restroom was empty, so I took them in. I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls. This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead. Am I wrong here? 🤷‍♂️ #GirlDad #RoadTrip #parenting #fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Tyler Brodsky

He said he hoped the video would spark a broader conversation about the challenges solo parents face, and that he did not intend for the man to be harassed or threatened by others. Online investigators tracked down the man’s identity and criticized him extensively for his behavior, and that public response led to the agency’s decision. Identification efforts following viral footage have become increasingly common, a pattern also seen in a viral employee dispute caught on camera that drew similar online attention.

As of June 18, 2026, at 2:41 PM PDT, Tyler had not received an apology from the man involved in the confrontation. The man who initiated the confrontation has not responded to requests for comment regarding the video or his subsequent firing.

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