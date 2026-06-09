16-year-old Walmart employee arrested after she refused to return company vest, and the bodycam footage has the internet split

A 16-year-old Walmart employee was arrested for theft and disorderly conduct after she refused to return her company vest following her termination. The incident was captured on bodycam footage and subsequently posted to X by @omoelerinjare1, sparking a massive debate across the internet regarding store policies and police involvement.

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The situation began when store managers informed the teenager that she was being fired due to repeated policy violations, specifically noting that she had been eating at the register. During the termination process, the managers demanded the return of her company vest, citing standard store policy that identifies these items as company property. The teen refused to comply with the request, insisting that she would return the vest to a different manager at a later time, Daily Dot reported.

The bodycam footage shows police officers repeatedly urging the teenager to hand over the vest and leave the premises peacefully. Instead of complying, the teen engaged in a heated argument with the officers, cursed, and repeatedly asked to call her mother. The interaction eventually resulted in her arrest and removal from the store.

This situation has left the internet completely divided

Users on X are offering vastly different perspectives on the handling of the dispute. Some users focused on the behavior of the teen, with one writing, “Sad what a pathetic generation.. delusional to think they are so entitled.” Another commenter questioned the underlying motivation for the refusal, stating, “You need to ask …why was she holding on so hard to the company’s vest? What did she need it for?”

Other commenters were much more critical of the store and the police response, especially after Walmart’s recent moves that got public backlash. One individual argued that the situation was handled poorly, stating, “To beat up a human being mercilessly for a dirty plastic vest. The cops will never arrest a tax-dodging millionaires but spring into action like Viagra fed hares and jump on a hapless person and try to escalate it into a slaughter.” This same user also criticized the original poster for sharing the video in a way that appeared to support the arrest.

Entitled Teen Fired from Walmart Refuses Vest, Gets Arrested



At a Walmart store, a 16-year-old employee was fired for repeated issues like eating at the register. Managers demanded her company vest back per policy.



She refused, claiming she'd only give it to another manager… pic.twitter.com/LNWgBSugVl — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) June 8, 2026

Another user suggested that the store had other options to recover the value of the property without involving law enforcement. “This is f—— stupid. You take it out of her last check since you still owe her money, it is impossible for her to steal from you,” the comment read, further suggesting, “Charge the company with creating a false police report.”

It is clear that Walmart considers these vests to be company property, and the company maintains that refusing to return one after termination can lead to criminal charges. While this policy is meant to protect company assets, the optics of a 16-year-old being arrested in a store over a piece of uniform have clearly struck a nerve with the public.

It is a tough situation all around, as the disconnect between store policy and the escalation to a police matter has created a significant amount of controversy. As of publication, neither Walmart nor the arresting agency had publicly responded to the incident or the surrounding discourse. We are left to watch how these types of policies are enforced in the future, as it is obvious that the public sentiment is far from settled on whether such measures are appropriate for a terminated minor.

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